Second helpings, please

From zesty chopped salads to indulgent wagyu tartar, crispy calamari, and delicate rose-scented pavlova, we’re serving flavour, flair, and a little finesse on every plate. Here’s your guide to Dubai’s most delicious bites to try this week.

Gaia

Tiganito Kalamari

Crispy fried baby calamari cooked to golden perfection, paired with vibrant sweet peppers and a flavorful spiced emulsion that adds a delightful kick. This dish is an irresistible starter that perfectly balances texture and taste, making it a must-try for seafood enthusiasts and anyone craving a light yet satisfying bite.

Location: Gaia, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Daily, 12:00pm to 3:30pm, 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs80

Contact: 04 241 4242

Mimi Kakushi

Raspberry Pavlova, Lychee Sorbet, Rose Jelly

A delicate gluten-free dessert that beautifully balances textures and flavors. The crisp, airy raspberry pavlova provides a light sweetness, perfectly complemented by the cool and refreshing lychee sorbet. The fragrant rose jelly adds a subtle floral note, making this dessert an elegant and refreshing finale to any meal.

Location: Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2

Times: Daily, 12pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs65

Contact: 04 379 4811

Tashas Cafe

Chopped House Salad

A vibrant, nutrient-packed salad that’s as satisfying as it is fresh. Crisp gem lettuce, creamy avo, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes, red onion, coriander, sunflower seeds, cashew nuts, and black sesame seeds come together with a light vinaigrette for the perfect balance of crunch and zest. Add grilled chicken for extra protein and a heartier bite.

Location: Tashas, Dubai Marina Mall

Times: Daily, 8am to 11pm

Cost: With chicken Dhs100 and without Dhs80

Contact: 04 458 5611

KIRA Dubai

Wagyu Tartar

An elevated take on a raw bar classic. This dish features finely chopped wagyu beef, delicately dressed in a nutty sesame dressing that enhances the meat’s natural richness. Served alongside warm, pillowy miso buns, it’s a textural and flavourful contrast that delivers indulgence in every bite. A must-try for lovers of refined, Asian-inspired plates. (Contains gluten, dairy, sesame)

Location: Kira Restaurant, Marsa Al Arab

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs230

Contact: 04 328 1665

