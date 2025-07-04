Dubai makeup artists are some of the best in the world

Whether it’s your wedding day, a big event, or just an excuse to feel fabulous, the right makeup artist can take your look from fine to flawless. From glowing skin to full-glam drama, these Dubai makeup artists are the best in the game…

Tori Arthur Makeup

A post shared by Dubai's Leading Bridal Hair & Makeup Artist (@toriarthurmakeup)

Tori Arthur is one of the most sought after makeup artists in Dubai, especially for those brides to be. She is constantly working on famous faces and has worked on influencers like Molly-Mae Hague and Perrie Sian, she brings a flawless, editorial finish to every face. Her and her team specialise in bridal makeup and hair and will travel to wherever you are in the UAE. They also do hair services too if you’re looking for a gorgeous updo to complement the look. If you want to learn how to do makeup on yourself too, she offers this type of training for you to get glam at home.

@toriarthurmakeup

Makeup by Nicole at SOTA Salon

A post shared by MAKEUP BY NICOLE 🤍 (@makeupby_nicolexo)

Based at SOTA Salon in JVC, Nicole is your go-to for soft glam and bridal beauty with a luxe finish. Whether it’s glowing skin or a dreamy eye look, Nicole nails that balance of modern elegance and timeless glam. Nicole also has an impressive client list such as Molly Smith and Daisey O’Donnell. To get your makeup done, it will cost you Dhs500 without lashes and Dhs550 with lashes.

@makeupby_nicolexo

Maria Doyle Makeup

A post shared by Maria Doyle | Dubai Makeup Artist (@mariadoylemakeup)



Maria is the owner of Celui, a luxury beauty studio that opened earlier this year however her background is in makeup artistry. Another artist with a hugely impressive clientele including Tyra Banks. If you’re looking for makeup for a VIP event, Maria is the makeup artist for you in Dubai.

@mariadoylemakeup

Lydia Tamara Makeup

A post shared by DUBAI MAKEUP ARTIST (@lydiatamara.mua)

Lydia is a makeup artist that specialises in luxury clean soft girl glam, so you’ll often find her working on campaigns and professional shoots for brands. She also does lessons and home visits if you need a mobile makeup artist in Dubai to make you feel the best you have ever felt.

@lydiatamara.mua