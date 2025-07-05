Where silence is golden and coffee is always brewing. Bookmark these spots for your next solo escape

For those who find comfort in well-worn pages, warm mugs, and a bit of quiet, library cafés are the sweet spot between solitude and stimulation. Dubai might be known for its glitz and glam, but within its urban sprawl are spaces designed for those who love turning real pages and lingering over ideas with caffeine in hand. There’s a quiet reading culture growing here – one that appreciates the feel of books as much as the aroma of roasted beans. And these cafés are part of that story. Whether you’re looking to zone in on a novel, catch up on coursework, or simply sip something hot over a poetry collection, these library cafés in Dubai cater to the mind and soul alike.

XVA CAFÉ

Located in the historic heart of Al Fahidi, XVA Café is a peaceful courtyard sanctuary steeped in old-world charm. Surrounded by traditional architecture and local art, it’s an ideal spot to unwind with a book. The vegetarian menu leans into Middle Eastern roots with simple, soulful flair.

Location: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai

Cost: Coffee starting at Dhs20

Times: Open daily, 7am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 353 5383 @xvagallery

THE LIGHTHOUSE

At the intersection of style and substance, The Lighthouse is a design-focused café and concept store in D3. Breakfast to dinner, retail concept store, with curated shelves of culinary and design books – it’s perfect for lingering over a meal and flipping through beautiful reads between bites.

Location: Building 6, Dubai Design District

Cost: Coffee starting at Dhs22

Times: Open daily, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 380 2088 @thelighthouse_ae

Spill The Bean

This café champions slow coffee and community in equal measure. Known for its calm, work-friendly setup, Spill the Bean invites readers to swap stories through its book exchange, and rewards them with a free cup for every book they bring. Expect ethically sourced coffee, breakfast classics, and salads.

Location: The Sustainable City, Dubai

Cost: Coffee starting at Dhs18

Times: Open daily, 8am–10pm

Contact: (0)52 505 9022 @spillthebeancoffee

Foundry

Part gallery, part library, part café – Foundry offers a thoughtfully curated space for art, reflection, and reading. The secluded book pod upstairs provides a quiet perch for deep focus, while the ground floor stays lively with rotating exhibitions and good coffee.

Location: Boulevard Crescent, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Coffee starting at Dhs20

Times: Open daily, 10am–10pm

Contact: (0)4 367 3696 @foundrydowntown

LULU & THE BEANSTALK

This book-filled gem in DIFC blends storytelling and soulful cooking. Inspired by family roots and curated like a film set, Lulu & the Beanstalk features over 1,000 rare titles and a comforting menu that elevates Indian Ocean flavours in a luxe, intimate setting. Expect Indian Ocean-inspired comfort food, curated coffee menu, rare book collection.

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Cost: Coffee starting at Dhs16

Times: Open daily, 8am–10pm

Contact: (0)4 268 8664 @lulus.bean