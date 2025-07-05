Flawless makeup, even in the Dubai summer

You know it’s the summer in Dubai when you step outside and instantly start sweating. Your sunglasses fog up from the humidity and makeup starts the slow descent off your face. While we can’t really do much about the sticky air or scorching heat, we can help with keeping your makeup looking fresh all day and evening long. We spoke to professional makeup artist Tori Arthur for her expert tips to help keep your makeup looking flawless, even in the Dubai summer heat. Tori, who specialises in bridal makeup, leads a talented team of makeup artists and hairdressers offering services all over the United Arab Emirates. Whether you’re heading off to a wedding, a brunch or a night out, Tori’s tried and tested advice will help your makeup to beat the heat.

1. Prep the skin properly

Start with a solid skincare routine: exfoliate, cleanse, tone, and moisturise using products specific to your skin type. This creates the perfect base for makeup to sit on top of. If your skin isn’t properly balanced, makeup can slide off, turn greasy, or become patchy throughout the day.

Pro tip: When skincare is done correctly, a primer often isn’t needed. A well-prepped base and proper setting are far more important for long wear.

However, if you do want to use a primer, opt for a gripping or tacky primer (like Milk Hydro Grip ) to help your foundation cling and stay in place through heat and humidity

2. Opt for long-wear and sweat-proof foundation

Choose a long-wearing, heat-resistant foundation and apply it in thin layers. Great options include Estée Lauder Double Wear and NARS Longwear Foundation. These formulas contain film-forming agents and silicone-based ingredients, which help makeup grip the skin, resist sweat and stay put even in high humidity.

3. Always lightly set with powder all over the face

Even if you love a dewy finish, a light dusting of translucent powder across the face is essential to lock in your base. It removes initial tackiness and allows natural oils to come through in a controlled, glowing way- not greasy. Try Huda Beauty’s, Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder.

4. Use setting and finishing sprays to lock everything in

Setting and finishing sprays work best when used together throughout your makeup routine. A setting spray (like Urban Decay All Nighter) helps melt the makeup into your skin for a more seamless, natural finish. Then a finishing or fixing spray (like L’Oréal Infallible Setting Spray or Kryolan Fixing Spray) locks it all in and adds serious staying power. Don’t be shy with them, mist generously as you go and at the end. Layering it this way makes such a difference in how your makeup lasts, especially in heat or long days.

Pro tip: Spray a powder puff with setting spray and press it into the skin around the T-zone to really fuse the layers of makeup together and boost longevity.

5. Avoid over-applying products

In heat and humidity, less is more. Use lightweight layers and blend well to avoid your makeup feeling heavy or sliding off. Strategic product placement and minimal touch-ups throughout the day will keep everything looking clean and fresh.

You can follow Tori at @toriarthurmakeup for the inspo, more tips and if you fancy booking her for your next event.

Images: Archive/Milk Makeup/Tori Arthur