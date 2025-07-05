Where to cool off with cakes, cones and creamy treats

There’s dessert at the end of dinner. Then there’s dessert that’s the whole plan, because sometimes dessert just needs its own moment. Cafés and spots built around doing one thing really well: dessert. And yes, there’s good coffee too. Here are 5 of the best dessert cafés in Dubai for when you feel like sitting down for something layered, frozen, baked or plated.

Bonbon Café Angelo Musa

Created by world-renowned pastry chef Angelo Musa, this elegant café at The Lana brings French patisserie to Dubai’s waterfront. It’s minimalist and calm. Expect perfectly structured entremets, intensely flavoured pistachio sorbets, delicate tarts, and signature millefeuille that’s all about balance and technique. Ideal for a quiet sit-down or to grab something refined to go.

Location: Bonbon Café, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 541 7755 | @bonboncafeangelomusa

Brunch & Cake

Known mainly for brunch, this spot takes dessert seriously. Think thick-cut cakes, layered slices, and bold portions plated beautifully. Born in Barcelona, the space is breezy and social, with a light-filled interior that’s made for catching up over carrot walnut cake, red velvet, or Japanese cheesecake. Dessert is definitely not an afterthought here and it’s why a lot of people come in the first place.

Location: Multiple locations; Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Jumeirah or Al Habtoor City

Times: Daily from 9am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 422 5879 | @brunchandcakeuae

Ganache Chocolatier, Dubai Hills Mall

If you’re into chocolate, this is your spot. Set inside Dubai Hills Mall, Ganache’s café is modern, calm, and focused entirely on cocoa. The seating wraps around live chocolate stations where chefs plate up desserts in real time. Expect thick, rich hot chocolates, layered mousse cakes, dark-chocolate ganache domes, and house-made pralines. A must-visit for chocolate lovers.

Location: Ganache Chocolatier, First Floor, Dubai Hills Mall

Times: Daily, 10am to 11pm (subject to mall hours)

Contact: (0)52 713 5003 | @byganachechocolatier

Brix Café

Brix has a relaxed, minimalist vibe and a strong focus on flavour. It sits right by the water at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour – a calm place for coffee and something well-made. On the dessert side, you’ll find Basque cheesecake with the right burn, coconut jelly ice cream, Japanese sponge cake, and a standout vanilla mascarpone with lychee gel. Sweet, but not too sweet – and always interesting.

Location: Brix Café, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Jumeirah 1

Times: Daily, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0)54 515 7861 | @brixcafe.ae

Ladurée

Inside Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, Ladurée is a quiet step away from the crowds. It’s all about refined patisserie in a soft Parisian tea-room setting. Macarons are the obvious draw, but there’s more – like rose and raspberry Ispahan, hazelnut-layered Plaisir Sucré, and pretty tartlets you’ll want to take home.

Location: Ladurée, Fashion Avenue, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am–12am; Friday to Saturday until 1am

Contact: (0)4 321 3929 | laduree.ae