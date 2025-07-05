Midweek eats that go beyond the usual

Dinner doesn’t need to wait for the weekend. From new summer menus and pop-ups to business lunches and chef collabs, these Dubai restaurants are giving you solid reasons to skip the cooking and make a plan. Here are 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai to check out this week.

GAIA

For a taste of a Mediterranean summer in the city, GAIA brings coastal charm to DIFC with a limited-time seasonal menu. Think vibrant dishes like artichoke and zucchini pasta, grilled chicken with lemon confit, and a bright tomato salad, paired with fresh, herbaceous cocktails and curated wines by the glass. It’s light, elegant, and rooted in Aegean flavours – perfect for slow lunches or early evening plans.

Location: GAIA, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC

Times: Seasonal menu available throughout July & August, daily, 12pm to 6:30pm

Contact: (0)4 241 4242 | @gaia__dubai

W Dubai, The Palm

W Dubai, The Palm is bringing together its top dining destinations for Taste of W, a curated culinary journey running all summer. You can explore set menus across four standout venues: the Michelin Guide-recognised Akira Back, Mediterranean haven Olivino, laid-back WET Deck, and rooftop sunset favourite SoBe. From rooftop cocktails and sushi to poolside bites and comfort food, it’s an all-access pass to bold flavour and summer vibes.

Location: W Dubai – The Palm

Times: Available daily throughout July, August & September

Cost: Dhs220 per person

Contact: (0)4 245 5800 | @wdubaipalm

The Guild

Midweek dinners just got an upgrade. Welly Wednesday at The Guild is all about craft, comfort, and good music. Every Wednesday night, you can dig into the restaurant’s signature Beef Wellington – a refined take on the classic, wrapped in golden pastry with mushroom duxelles, spinach pancake, and finished with bordelaise sauce. It’s served with wood-fired carrots, broccoli, and mash, all set to a backdrop of live music and The Guild’s ambient interiors.

Location: The Guild, DIFC

Times: Available every Wednesday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Contact: (0)4 564 0401 | @theguilddubai

The Artisan

For an elegant midday break, The Artisan has introduced a new Italian Business Lunch served weekdays in the heart of DIFC. Priced at Dhs135 for three courses, the menu features refined dishes like salmon carpaccio with green apple, pink pepper and mascarpone, or fregola pasta with artichokes and prawns. It’s a well-executed balance of flavour, style, and simplicity – ideal for a workday reset or casual client lunch.

Location: The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs135 per person

Contact: (0)4 338 8133 | @theartisandubai

AKABEKO

Dubai’s first premium Yakiniku spot, AKABEKO, introduces Wagyu & Wine Wednesdays – a seven-course dining experience built around top-grade wagyu and off-menu wine pairings. Expect bold flavours and refined plates like wagyu carpaccio, curry arancini, kushiyaki skewers, seasonal steak cuts, and Hōjicha desserts – all crafted by Head Chef Yosuke Matsuoka with the founders’ personal touch. Wines change monthly to keep the pairings fresh.

Location: AKABEKO, Voco Dubai The Palm, G01, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Available every Wednesday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dhs450 per person (includes wine pairing)

Contact: (0)50 561 8288 | @akabeko_dubai