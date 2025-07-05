Here’s where to drink up high this weekend

It’s July in Dubai, which means it’s time to hide indoors from the heat – ideally somewhere high up with a cocktail in hand. While open-air terraces take a summer break, the city’s rooftops aren’t going anywhere. Here are 5 of the best rooftop bars in Dubai to go out for a drink (or five) this weekend.

Attiko

On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about high-energy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the right ways.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Reservations: reservations@theattiko.com

Ruby Ru by Iris

Set on the rooftop of Marriott Marquis at Jewel of the Creek, Ruby Ru by Iris feels like a Parisian café. Think soft drapes, arched walkways, and a terrace framed in greenery, all opening out to calming views over the creek. It’s the kind of spot that makes sundowners feel like a ritual. The drinks menu leans fresh and fun – citrus-forward gin cocktails, creative tequila blends, and great non-alcoholic options for when you’re not drinking but still want something good in your glass. A DJ spins most nights, but the vibe stays mellow. It’s more about easy energy than full-on party. The the mood strikes that sweet spot between chic and chilled – ideal for unhurried drinks and good conversation.

Location: Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek, Jewel of the Creek, Port Saeed, Dubai

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (0)4 561 1129. @rubyrudubai

Reservations: restaurant.reservations@jewelofthecreekhotels.com

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar brings a new kind of cool to Dubai, combining Berlin’s underground vibe with a jungle-inspired rooftop terrace. While there are no monkeys here, the stunning view of the Museum of the Future more than makes up for it. Regular themed nights attract Dubai’s trendy crowd, with rising regional DJs setting the mood. The drinks menu features playful twists on classics, like the Espresso Martini made with plantation pineapple rum by Martin Hudak.

Location: 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (0)4 568 2525. @monkeybardubai

Reservations: Walk-ins welcome; booking advised for weekends and events

CLAP

High above DIFC, CLAP is where rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. It feels like stepping into another dimension – where design, music, and energy collide just right. Creative touches are everywhere, the music is perfectly tuned to the room, and the space feels inviting and intimate. If you’re feeling a bit mysterious, just behind it, Ongaku dials things down and turns the volume up. Hidden and dimly lit, it’s where music leads and the energy feels more underground.

Location: CLAP, Gate Village Building 11, Level 9, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

Reservations: reservations@clapdubai.com

Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish in DIFC does atmosphere like no one else. Think underwater luxe meets Tokyo after-hours – low-lit, richly detailed interiors, dramatic lighting, and a front-row seat to the Burj Khalifa skyline. Expect creative cocktails like Lychee and Espresso Martinis, a solid list of wine, sake, and spirits, and a solid line-up of bites. Highlights include edamame gyoza, spicy tuna maki, crispy duck bao, and skewers with the right hit of heat.

Location: Sexy Fish, DIFC

Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb

Reservations: No booking needed – just head to the bar and settle in with a drink.