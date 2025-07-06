Where Greek food keeps it real in Dubai

If you’re in Dubai and into Greek food, chances are you’ve tried a spot or two. Most either go full fine dining or keep it low-key and homey. Ask anyone from Greece, and they’ll tell you proper Greek food is simple, generous, and all about quality ingredients. It’s part of the wider Mediterranean approach, fresh produce, good olive oil, grilled meats, and cheeses that bring it all together without overpowering the plate.

If you find joy in the simple things, rooted in tradition, like dipping bread into tzatziki, followed by a hearty meal, this list is for you. Here are six of the best Greek restaurants in Dubai to try now.

Sirene by Gaia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you’ve ever dreamed of a Greek summer by the sea, Sirene by Gaia nails it. The space feels like a sun-drenched coastal hideaway, white stone, soft neutrals, and a splash of bougainvillea that sets the mood perfectly. The food matches the vibe: The dips are the kind you keep digging bread into, seafood that’s as stunning on the plate as it is on the palate, and pasta that tastes homemade, simple but satisfying. The best part? Almost every table looks straight out to the water, so your meal feels like a mini getaway.

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 834 0303 | @sirene_dxb

Iliana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Iliana nails authentic Greek food right in a stunning Mediterranean setting. It’s a perfect spot for everything from a summer business lunch to a laid-back dinner. Whether you’re popping in for a midday break or an evening meal, their menu covers all the classics, from homemade spreads and feta me meli to perfectly cooked catch of the day, moussaka, chicken souvlaki, and tender lamb chops. With views over Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the atmosphere is just as impressive, making Iliana a clear favourite for Greek fine dining in Dubai.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Times: Daily, check for specific lunch timings

Contact: 800 323 232 | @ilianadubai

Mythos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Mythos is the OG when it comes to proper Greek food in Dubai. Located in JLT, it’s all about what we love about the Greek take on Mediterranean food. It’s got a cosy indoor space, a petite terrace for the cooler months, and a menu packed with comfort classics, creamy tzatziki, baked feta, gemista, moussaka, and a standout mixed grill. If you’re craving that homemade kind of Greek, this is the place you’ll keep coming back to.

Location: Armada BlueBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT

Times: Daily, 12:30pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 399 8166 | @mythosdubai

Ammos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammos Greek Restaurant Dubai (@ammosgreekdubai)

Ammos nails that Greek island vibe with its whitewashed walls, bright airy dining room, and a terrace that looks out over the Dubai Marina skyline. The menu sticks to classic Greek and Mediterranean favourites – think orzo seafood, chicken souvlaki, and fresh Greek sea bass. Most ingredients come straight from Greece, the vibe is charming by night with views of Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai.

Location: Rixos Premium Dubai, The Walk JBR.

Times: Daily 12pm to 11pm

Contact: 052 777 9473 | @ammosgreekdubai

Opa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPA Dubai (@opadubai)

OPA is where the party meets Greek food. The space is bursting with greenery, flowers, and all the Instagram-worthy details you want. The energy is high, lively, and fun. Come for a late-night dinner and get ready to join in the chaos, twirling napkins, Zorba dancing, and yes, the classic plate smashing with shouts of “opa”. The menu is packed with shareable favourites, so bring a crew and dive into plenty of tzatziki and more. If you want a night that’s equal parts food and full-on Grecian celebration, OPA is your go-to.

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 1am

Contact: 04 357 0557 | @opadubai

Taverna Greek Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taverna Greek Kitchen (@tavernagreek.ae)

A beloved homegrown Greek gem with a new aesthetic. Elegant yet relaxed, this Greek taverna is bright, cosy, and set right on the water. The menu balances comforting classics with creative twists, from flaming cheese saganaki and baby calamari souvlaki to Gulf tiger prawns, moussaka, and seafood pasta.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 446 3999 | @tavernagreek.ae