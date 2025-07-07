Beat the Dubai heat with these cool bars and refreshing drinks

The city’s a little quieter. The pace has slowed. But staying in this summer doesn’t have to mean staying home, at least not when some of Dubai’s best bars double as full-blown fun hubs. From pub quizzes and retro arcades to karaoke lounges and grown-up game nights, here are 7 of the best entertainment bars in Dubai that are anything but your basic dinner plan.

Replay

If good company, music, and a mic in hand is your idea of fun, you’ll want to check out Replay. Just launched on the upper floor of Bla Bla Dubai in JBR, the new karaoke lounge is built for Dubai’s summer nightlife. With seven private themed rooms, a main lounge with a DJ booth, and over 80,000 songs across 20+ languages, it’s made for post-brunch hangouts, group celebrations, and spontaneous sing-offs. The menu keeps it casual but solid, salmon tacos, dynamite shrimp, truffle pizza, and other shareables.

Location: Replay, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

Times: Open daily from 5pm to 3am

Cost: Private karaoke sessions are priced at Dhs45/hour (2+ hours) or Dhs55/hour (1-hour bookings).

Contact: (0)4 584 4111 | replay.ae @replaydubai

The 44

Perched 44 floors high in Dubai’s Al Habtoor City, The 44 combines games, live sports, and skyline views into one elevated experience. With the world’s tallest bowling alley, pinball, darts, billiards, plus big-screen sports – all wrapped in a retro-meets-modern lounge – there’s always something to do between sips. When happy hour hits, the vibe jumps even higher.

Location: Level 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai

Times: Sunday–Thursday 12 pm–3 am; Friday–Saturday 12 pm–4 am

Contact: (0)54 58 1 1758 | @the44dubai

Reservations: the44dubai.com

Swingers

Swingers on Bluewaters Island isn’t just dinner and drinks, it’s a full-on entertainment venue wrapped in a cool, playful setting. Spanning 22,000 sq ft across two floors, it offers three themed mini-golf courses (hot air balloon, clocktower, waterwheel) alongside street-food stalls from Patty & Bun, Matteo’s Pizzeria, and Burro Blanco, plus three cocktail bars dotted throughout the space.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Times: Mon–Wed 4 pm–1 am; Thu–Fri 4 pm–2 am; Sat 12 pm–2 am; Sun 12 pm–1 am

Cost: Packages range from the Competitive Set (Dhs180 per person, includes one golf round and two house drinks) to The Ultimate Set (Dhs395 for unlimited drinks and eats) – and Friday evening brunches kick off from Dhs299

Contact: (0) 56 996 0287 | @swingers_uae | swingerscrazygolf.ae

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey brings arcade fun and laid-back bar vibes to both Bluewaters and City Walk. Expect retro games, VR racing, bowling lanes, and pool tables. Inside, the atmosphere is always cool and buzzing. Grab a loaded nacho, juicy burger or slice of pizza which is perfect fuel between games and wash it down with craft beers, cocktails or house pours. It’s a casual scene with playtime energy.

Location: Bluewaters Island, The Wharf, and City Walk

Times: Daily, 12 pm–2 am

Contact: Bluewaters: (0)4 582 7277; City Walk: (0)4 582 2244 | @brassmonkeysocial

Reservations: bookings@brassmonkeysocial.com or via phone

Triple 7

Triple 7 in Business Bay is an arcade-meets-lounge for adults ready to unleash their inner child. Across two levels, you’ll find retro gaming machines, billiards, a bowling alley, VR booths, and a chilled out upstairs lounge called 7 Heaven for post-game drinks and bites. The mood is cool and neon-lit, the energy stays up late, and the menu leans into comfort favourites like juicy burgers, gourmet sliders, loaded nachos, pizza, craft beers, and killer cocktails.

Location: Radisson Blu Canal View Hotel, Business Bay

Times: Sun–Thu 6 pm–3 am · Fri–Sat 12 pm–3 am

Contact: 777dxb.com | @triple7dubai

Reservations: to book, contact (0)56 630 0777

BrewDog

BrewDog’s first UAE outpost on Bluewaters Island is more than just a bar, it’s a lively spot for lovers of craft beer, games and ocean views. Located across two floors with three terraces overlooking Ain Dubai and JBR, the venue features 16 taps pouring favourites like Punk IPA, Lost Lager and Elvis Juice alongside BrewDog Distilling Co spirits, Wonderland cocktails, a curated wine list and non-alcoholic options. Before the games begin, you can grab a stacked burger, loaded fries or legendary wings in the large dining area or shaded terraces. When you’re ready to move, challenge friends at duckpin bowling or test your aim with AR (augmented-reality) darts. Live DJ sets and occasional live bands keep the energy up across the weekend.

Location: BrewDog, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island

Times: Mon–Thu, 12 pm–12 am; Fri–Sat, 12 pm–2 am; Sun, 12 pm–12 am

Contact: brewdog.com @brewdogbluewaters

Reservations: To book, contact (0)52 956 5688

Boom Battle Bar

Boom Battle Bar in JBR (inside DoubleTree by Hilton) is the spot if you want to challenge your crew while sipping on great cocktails. The bar is packed with hands-on games from AR axe throwing, digital darts, shuffleboard, and ‘crazier golf’ to beer and prosecco pong. There are private karaoke pods coming soon, plus DJs and upbeat playlists to maintain the mood. The menu is all about playful pub grub: nachos, sliders and wings, which are perfect for sharing and refuelling between rounds.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Times: Sun–Thu 4 pm–1 am; Fri–Sat 4 pm–2 am

Cost: Axe throwing Dhs215/30 min; AR darts Dhs225/60 min; shuffleboard Dhs120/30 min; mini-golf Dhs65 pp; beer pong Dhs195/table

Contact: (0)4 585 7357 | @boom.dxb