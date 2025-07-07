The weekend called, it’s jealous of your plans

From refreshing summer glow-ups and soothing spa escapes to must-try dining spots, this week’s guide has you covered for the best things to do around town. Dive into the season with 7 experiences that’ll brighten your days and elevate your nights.

Monday, July 14

French Savory Delights

Ladurée introduces a refined savory menu in Dubai, featuring gourmet breakfast dishes and indulgent bites. Enjoy elegant options like eggs florentine, omelette royale with salmon roe, and a Middle Eastern omelette with garlicky yogurt and chili sauce.

Location: Laduree Dubai Mall, Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue

Times: Daily, 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 321 3929

Tuesday, July 15

Radiant Skin Boost

Hortman Clinics spotlights Morpheus 8, a leading non-surgical treatment for skin tightening, contouring, and texture refinement. Paired with Ultherapy and diluted Radiesse in personalised, phased plans, it delivers firmer, smoother skin with minimal downtime, perfect for weddings, events, or any special occasion.

Location: Hortman Clinics, 32nd Floor Burj Al Salam building, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai

Times: Tues, 10am to 8pm. by appointment

Cost: Consultation required

Contact: 04 566 2615, www.hortmanclinics.com

Steak Tuesdays

Hunter & Barrel is making Tuesdays the new weekend. Gather the crew for Steak & Sip, a weekly tradition made for meat lovers. Sink your teeth into their signature Tomahawk steak, perfectly grilled and served with two sides and a bottle of wine for just Dhs699. It’s the kind of midweek indulgence that feels like a celebration, no occasion needed.

Location: Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills

Times: Daily 11am to 1am

Cost: Dhs699 for Tomahawk steak, two sides, and a bottle of wine

Contact: 04 589 0970

Wednesday, July 16

Summer glow starts here

Summer skin feeling a little…parched? Skin Laundry has just the glow-up you need. Their Hydraglow Facial (60 mins) is the ultimate treatment for sun avoiders, combining laser technology with a HydraFacial for deep pore cleansing, detoxing, exfoliation, and serious hydration. No downtime, just radiant, calm skin. Backed by medical-grade tech and tailored to your current skin needs, it’s your mid-summer skin saviour.

Location: Skin Laundry, The Residences at Marina Gate, Dubai Marina

Times: Thurs, 9am to 9pm, by appointment

Cost: Hydraglow Facial (60 mins), price on consultation

Contact: 04 570 6942, skinlaundry.ae

Lebanese Dinner

Al Beiruti Cafe brings the buzz of Beirut to Bluewaters. With a prime location and views of Ain Dubai, this Lebanese hotspot fuses nostalgic street-style charm with elevated café vibes. Expect a warm welcome, a menu packed with Levantine favourites and even a kid-friendly offering making it the perfect family spot. Whether you’re there for breakfast, late-night bites, or a shisha session, it hits the spot any time of day (or night).

Location: Al Beiruti Cafe, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Wed, 12pm to 12am

Contact: 04 564 4333, albeiruticafe.com

Thursday, July 17

Breakfast for Two

Derwandi is serving up a new “Breakfast for Two” for just Dhs80, enjoy Levantine favourites like Syniyat Derwandi, Cheese Manakish, Falafel Platter, plus your choice of tea or coffee. Perfect for sharing or a hearty start to your day.

Location: Derwandi, Jumeriah 2, Dubai

Times: Thurs from 8am

Cost: Dhs80 for two people

Contact: 04 884 3290

Treat yourself to a five star reset

The award-winning boutique Waldorf Astoria DIFC spa is offering a luxurious day package designed to relax, recharge, and refuel. Enjoy a 60-minute stress relief or dune bliss massage followed by 30 minutes in a soothing flotation pod. After your treatments, tuck into a nourishing lunch at Peacock Alley and make the most of full pool and gym access, all for Dhs900.

Location: Waldorf Astoria DIFC Spa, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Times: Daily from 9am to 11pm

Cost: Dhs900

Contact: 04 515 9818, waldorfastoriadifc.com