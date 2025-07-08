Summer is in, so is Pilates. Find your flow at Dubai’s coolest studios this season

When the heat hits and walking outside feels like cardio, summer in Dubai becomes the perfect time to lean into the indoors – and maybe lean into yourself a little, too. If there’s one movement that’s made its way from niche to non-negotiable in the city’s fitness circuit, it’s Pilates. From improved posture to core strength and low-impact conditioning, this workout is all about building control and balance – in and out of the studio.

Luckily, Dubai’s got no shortage of studios focused on quality movement and good vibes, whether you’re a Reformer regular or just figuring out what a footbar is. So, we’ve rounded up some of the best Pilates studios in Dubai to check out this summer – because staying in never felt (or looked) so good.

Balans Studio

Balans is a boutique, women-only Pilates and wellness space tucked into Dubai Marina. With just seven people per class, expert instructors guide each session – whether Reformer Pilates, yoga, aerial workouts, or TRX – with careful attention to posture, strength and breath. The chic studio also features recovery tools like ice baths and a Finnish sauna, making it a full mind‑and‑body reset in a calm, stylish setting.

Location: Emaar 52|42, Dubai Marina

Times: Sunday–Saturday, 7 am–9 pm

Cost: 3-class trial Dhs275; single-class packages from Dhs140; monthly passes and recovery packs available

Contact: (0)50 612 077 | @balansstudios

Blended

Blended Wellness operates across several dedicated spaces at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, offering a comprehensive approach to women’s wellness. Founded by Dominique Laird, the brand focuses on community and inclusivity. The spa on the hotel’s 18th floor offers massages, facials, and tailored rituals. Beauty treatments take place in a separate salon on the ground floor, while yoga and Reformer Pilates classes happen in a studio within the hotel grounds. It’s a space designed to help you look and feel your best, with expert guidance every step of the way.

Location: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh

Times: 7am to 9pm, Monday through Sunday

Cost: Classes start at Dhs150

Contact: (0)4 423 8325 | @blendedwellnessdxb

The Lob

Escape the heat and head indoors to The Lob, a revamped Al Quoz warehouse offering a mix of padel, Pilates, and yoga. The club features six indoor padel courts in racing green, two studios hosting movement and mindfulness classes – including regular Reformer Pilates sessions in the Align studio – plus a sauna to unwind and a health-focused restaurant by biohacking chef Silvena Rowe.

Location: Street 15, Al Quoz 3

Times: Monday to Saturday 7am–11:30pm, Sunday 7am–10:30pm

Cost: Classes from Dhs145

Contact: (0)52 936 5460 | @thisisthelob

Revive

A bright, airy space with clean lines and natural light, REVIVE at Jumeirah Golf Estates brings calm and focused energy to every session. This boutique homegrown studio emphasises personalised attention, making it perfect for all levels, from beginners to seasoned reformer pros. To help you stay consistent through the quieter months, REVIVE has launched a limited-time Summer Unlimited Reformer Pilates Pass – offering unlimited group classes throughout July and August. The pass is valid at both their flagship Fairways studio and the newer REVIVE+ space inside the Golf & Country Club. Whether you’re just starting out or deep into your Pilates practice, you’ll find beginner, mixed, and advanced Reformer classes taught by certified instructors.

Location: REVIVE: First Floor, Jumeirah Golf Estates, REVIVE+: Inside Jumeirah Golf Clubhouse (via gym)

Times: Mon–Fri: 6am–8pm, Sat–Sun: 8am–11am

Cost: Dhs999 per month (July & August only)

Contact: (0)52 674 1822 | @revive_reformer_pilates

Plume Studio

Plume Studio turns a Jumeirah villa into a tranquil retreat designed exclusively for women. The space is carefully crafted to promote calm, featuring two studios for yoga and Pilates classes including barre, aerial yoga, and Reformer sessions. Beyond movement, you’ll find a plunge pool with Bali-inspired vibes, an ice bath, sauna, and a massage room for personalised treatments.

Location: 440a Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 2

Times: Monday to Friday 7am–8:30pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am–4pm

Cost: Classes from Dhs190

Contact: (0)4 256 6349 | @plumestudio.ae

Reform Athletica

A firm favourite in Dubai’s boutique fitness scene, Reform Athletica launched in Jumeirah in 2018 and expanded to DIFC in 2023. Known for its expert-led Pilates sessions, the studio also offers HIIT, deep stretch, RA strength, and more. Sustainability is key here – the studio keeps plastic use to a minimum, making mindful fitness part of the ethos.

Locations: Jumeirah & DIFC

Times: 6:30am to 9pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday) and from 8:30am to 2:30pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: From Dhs150 per class

Contact: (0)4 386 7067 | @reformathletica

KōR

KōR brings both mat and Reformer Pilates to Dubai Marina with a new, boutique vibe. Founded by instructors Alice and Karolina, the studio offers a welcoming space powered by their signature KōR Method – a unique blend of rhythm, resistance, and technique focused on strength and control. While summer sessions take place in their bright, airy studio, cooler months bring classes poolside, with views over Dubai Marina.

Location: InterContinental Dubai Marina

Times: Monday to Friday 7am–8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am–6pm

Cost: Classes from Dhs150

Contact: (0)58 903 5912 | @korpilatesdubai

Studio 14

Studio 14 combines cutting-edge Pilates workouts with a strong eco-conscious ethos in a stylish boutique setting. Catering to all levels, their expert instructors focus on personalised attention through small class sizes, ensuring you get the most out of every session. Plus, their own chic fitness wear line lets you shop the look before you work it.

Location: Studio 14, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Tuesday to Friday 7 am–10 pm, Saturday 7 am–7 pm, Sunday 7 am–6 pm (closed Mondays)

Cost: From Dhs150 per class

Contact: (0)4 554 5514 | @studio14.ae