Sponsored: Sink your teeth into bold flavours and Aussie hospitality at Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Looking for an unforgettable dining experience that’s a little wild, a little refined, and a whole lot flavourful? Set against the luxury backdrop of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar invites you to step into the Australian Outback—without ever leaving Palm Jumeirah.

With its rustic-chic interiors, warm lighting, and laid-back sophistication, Bushman’s delivers charm by the plateful. Whether you’re enjoying a sunset dinner on the al fresco terrace or soaking up the relaxed indoor vibes, the atmosphere echoes the authenticity of bush-style dining, elevated for Dubai’s cosmopolitan crowd.

The menu is a love letter to premium Aussie flavours, blending bold ingredients with thoughtful presentation. Standouts include a luxurious steak tartare topped with Antonius Oscietra caviar, and the Wagyu carpaccio, sharpened with fresh horseradish and citrus crème fraîche. For mains, don’t miss the slow-cooked Tender Valley oyster blade, served with confit shallots, spinach mousseline and a punchy Sarawak pepper jus.

In true Outback fashion, the signature Aussie Butchers Blocks showcase premium steak cuts, grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sauces and sides. Wrap it all up with the refreshing citrus pavlova, featuring lemon cream, pineapple compote and mango jelly in a crisp meringue shell.

Come early for the daily happy hour (6pm to 7pm), then settle in for a long, flavour-packed evening of fine food, top-notch service, and unbeatable views.

Whether it’s date night, a group dinner, or a solo outing with serious culinary ambition, Bushman’s is the spot where authentic flavours meet elevated flair.

Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Times: Open daily, 6pm to 11.30pm

Contact: +971 4 567 8304

More info & menu