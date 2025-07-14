What an exclusive experience for our readers

On Wednesday, June 18, ten lucky What’s On readers and their guests were treated to an unforgettable afternoon of indulgence at Majlis by Pierre Hermé, nestled inside the opulent Rosewood Abu Dhabi. The exclusive event marked the official preview of Majlis’ brand-new Afternoon Tea experience—and it was every bit as elegant, refined, and flavourful as promised.

Since its debut in late 2024, Majlis has quickly garnered a reputation as a destination for style, sophistication, and world-class culinary craft. This latest afternoon tea offering solidifies its place at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s luxury dining scene.

Guests were welcomed into the chic surrounds of Majlis, where they were greeted with a specially curated four-course journey inspired by the iconic artistry of Pierre Hermé, the internationally acclaimed pastry chef often dubbed the “Picasso of Pastry.”

The culinary affair began with a delicate amuse-bouche, setting the tone for what would be a meticulously crafted experience. This was followed by an array of artisanal sandwiches—a refined nod to classic English flavours, elevated through French technique and flair. A refreshing palate cleanser offered a brief but welcome interlude before the show-stopping finale: an elegant stand brimming with Pierre Hermé’s signature pastries, each one a masterpiece of design and flavour.

Guests sipped on rare brews like Geisha coffee and a handpicked selection of Avantcha teas, chosen to complement the courses and elevate the overall experience. The thoughtful pairings and impeccable service throughout the two-hour seating window ensured that every attendee felt like a true VIP. Guests even got a goody bag to bring home after the experience.

Missed the event? Don’t worry—Majlis by Pierre Hermé is now officially serving this luxurious afternoon tea experience to the public. With prices starting from Dhs345, it’s your turn to indulge in what’s sure to become a new Abu Dhabi ritual.

