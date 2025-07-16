A little glam, a little gin

There’s a reason the martini has lasted more than a century without falling out of favour. It walks the line between science and style – a form of art built on a precise yet bold mix of ingredients, where every ratio matters. There’s an art to getting it right before it’s shaken and stirred. It comes in many forms — each poured into a boujee glass, complete with its own personality.

Whether you’re into gin or vodka, olive or twist, dirty or bone-dry – there’s no wrong order, just a different energy.

If a perfectly made martini is your vibe, here are six of the best martini bars in Dubai that take the art of mixology seriously.

Mimi Kakushi

1920s Osaka meets jazz and glamour in a space that’s rich with detail and effortlessly cool. Mimi Kakushi is where the retro vibe thrives, perfect for those who love a dirty martini in a setting that’s timeless and a little mysterious. If you move with quiet confidence and appreciate a place that’s as sensual as it is stylish, this is the bar for you.

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah

Times: Mon to Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 2am

Contact: 04 379 4811 | @mimikakushi

Alma Bar

Low lighting, velvet booths, and gold details set the tone at Alma – a bar that leans all the way into mood. It’s got a kind of vintage charm that pulls you in quietly and keeps you there long after you planned to leave. It’s perfect for those who choose depth over noise, eye contact over small talk, and a martini that matches the conversation. If you’re into spaces that feel intimate and a little poetic, Alma gets it right.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC

Times: Mon to Sat 6pm to 2am

Contact: 04 227 5569 | @almabardubai

Galaxy Bar

Consistently ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, Galaxy Bar is one of Dubai’s not-so-secret top spots – and it’s easy to see why. With its midnight-blue interior, soft velvet textures, and a ceiling that mimics a star-strewn sky, the space exudes quiet opulence. At the heart of its curated menu is the Pillar of Heaven – a martini-style masterpiece that’s both delicate and daring. It’s a drink that truly earns its place among the stars.

Location: Gate Village Building 9, DIFC

Timing: Tuesday and Wednesday 8pm to 3am, Thursday to Saturday 9pm to 4am (closed Sunday and Monday)

Contact: 050 513 5908 | @galaxybardxb

Blind Tiger

Behind a discreet entrance at Turtle Lagoon, Blind Tiger hums with quiet elegance. Think 1920s glamour meets soft lighting and smooth jazz. The cocktail list is full of creative twists on classics, especially martinis, perfectly matched with delicate Asian-inspired bites. It’s grown-up, refined, and just a little mysterious.

Location: Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Times: Daily 5pm to 2am

Contact: 800 323232 | @blindtigerdxb

Chanca by Coya

Once a members-only lounge, now open to those who know when and where to look, Chanca by Coya keeps things discreet and exclusive. It’s Coya’s nocturnal version – a music-led hideout where the mood evolves with the night. Thursdays attract a refined Peruvian dinner crowd, while Saturdays bring the energy for those ready to dance. Expect dim lights, expertly crafted cocktails, signature martinis, and a soundtrack that makes you want to stay late.

Location: Chanca by Coya, Inside Coya, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

Times: Daily 7pm to 3am

Contact: 04 316 9600 | @chancadubai

Amelia

Amelia channels retro-futuristic steampunk through rich textures, dramatic, low lighting, and dark, moody palettes, setting the stage for a night that feels cinematic. The Japanese-Peruvian menu is polished, but the bar holds its own with a creative cocktail and martini list. Expect a space that makes every drink feel like part of the experience. It’s a spot for those who appreciate detail – in their drink, their setting, and their night.

Location: Gate Village 1, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 323 9899 | @amelia.dubai