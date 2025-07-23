Check out this cool Boho beach pop-up at Flat 12 Café this weekend
Expect fashion, shopping, workshops, and much more
If you’re making plans for the weekend, add a visit to Flat 12 Cafe in Port Rashid to check out a three-day beach-inspired pop-up.
The pop-up is a collaboration between 360 iPopup and Flat 12. It takes place from Friday, July 25 to 27. It happens between 4pm to 11pm, so you don’t have to worry about burning in the sun.
The best news? It’s free entry, so you can take the whole family.
View this post on Instagram
What to expect?
At the pop-up, you can expect laid-back boho vibes, paired with shopping and lifestyle experiences.
As Flat 12 Cafe is focused on building a community that brings people together, expect to meet and shop at 30 wonderful homegrown vendors offering unique fashion, handcrafted jewellery, Emirati perfumes, and more.
You can also enjoy other interactive activities and creative workshops. Sessions include a floral styling workshop by Luv Flowers, a creative candle-making workshop by Light of Hope, and a perfume-making session. You can also visit the custom charm bar and walk away with a permanent piece of jewellery.
Event date/time: July 25 to 27, 4pm to 11pm
Contact: (0)4 228 7123
@flat.12, @360_ipopup