Expect fashion, shopping, workshops, and much more

If you’re making plans for the weekend, add a visit to Flat 12 Cafe in Port Rashid to check out a three-day beach-inspired pop-up.

The pop-up is a collaboration between 360 iPopup and Flat 12. It takes place from Friday, July 25 to 27. It happens between 4pm to 11pm, so you don’t have to worry about burning in the sun.

The best news? It’s free entry, so you can take the whole family.

What to expect?

At the pop-up, you can expect laid-back boho vibes, paired with shopping and lifestyle experiences.

As Flat 12 Cafe is focused on building a community that brings people together, expect to meet and shop at 30 wonderful homegrown vendors offering unique fashion, handcrafted jewellery, Emirati perfumes, and more.

You can also enjoy other interactive activities and creative workshops. Sessions include a floral styling workshop by Luv Flowers, a creative candle-making workshop by Light of Hope, and a perfume-making session. You can also visit the custom charm bar and walk away with a permanent piece of jewellery.

While you’re there, don’t forget to visit the boho beach photo booth for a photo memory. There are also exclusive giveaways and mystery box games where you can win up to Dhs2,000 in shopping credit which you can use at the event.

If you need some good coffee, head inside to Flat 12 Cafe, where you can enjoy a coffee in a lovely, industrially chic space, which combines a bistro, boutique, and gallery under one roof.

Want some food? On the menu, you can find pizzas, burgers, truffle fries, burrata flatbread, and more. The icing on top of the cake, you will be surrounded by classic cars on display.

Location: Port Rashid, Dubai

Event date/time: July 25 to 27, 4pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 228 7123

Images: Instagram