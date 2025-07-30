Bestie vibes only to celebrate Friendship Day in Dubai

Friendship Day is the perfect excuse (not that we needed one) to shower our ride or dies with love, and what better way to do it than with coffee dates, bracelet making, bubbly nights out, and thoughtful gifts that say you mean the world to me?

Whether you’re enjoy ladies night with your soul sisters, crafting memories with the kids, or surprising your BFF with a bouquet, Dubai has no shortage of fun and meaningful ways to celebrate. From glam girls’ nights to creative kids’ workshops, and even a caffeine fuelled two for one treat, here are some of the best things to do, give, and enjoy this Friendship Day in Dubai.

Ladies night at Bar Du Port x L’OCCITANE

Celebrate International Friendship Day in shimmering style as Bar Du Port collabs with L’OCCITANE for a once off ‘Shimmering Edition’ of their beloved Ladies’ Night. Expect glowing views, glowing skin, and all the good vibes. The first 30 guests will grab a full-size L’OCCITANE Shimmering Oil, and everyone has the chance to win a luxe beauty hamper. For Dhs230, you and your besties can indulge in two signature dishes and two hours of drinks, all while soaking up those golden Dubai Harbour sunset vibes.

Location: Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour

Time: 7pm

Contact: 050 969 9820

@barduportdubai

Bubbles & bliss at Narnia

This Wednesday, celebrate Friendship Day in sparkling style at Narnia. Their special edition of Bubbles & Bliss is the perfect midweek escape with your closest crew, think free-flowing bubbles, limited-edition cocktails, and a mouthwatering Japanese menu for just Dhs150. Expect hand rolls (eel, salmon, scallop), tempura shrimp with wasabi sauce, scallops in ginger, and more. Whether you’re catching up with your ride-or-dies or raising a toast to new friendships, this glam night at Vida Downtown is one for the books.

Location: Narnia, Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai

Time: 8pm to 11pm

Contact: 052 213 3600

@narnia_uae

From besties to bracelets at Boo Boo Laand

This Friendship Day, it’s all about bonding and bracelet-making at Boo Boo Laand. On Sunday, August 3, bring the little ones to celebrate The Magic of Friendship with a fun-filled afternoon of creativity and connection. Kids can craft their own colourful friendship bands in a heartwarming workshop, then head to the Let’s Click photo booth to snap keepsake pictures with their besties. Whether they’re celebrating old friendships or sparking new ones, this is a memory-making moment they won’t forget.

Location: Boo Boo Laand, First Floor, Chinatown, Dubai Mall

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Contact: 058 520 5100

@booboolaand

Coffee & connection at STIR

What better way to celebrate Friendship Day than with a coffee run with your bestie? On Tuesday, July 30, STIR is offering a sweet deal, buy one coffee, get one free, exclusively for the first 50 walk-ins. Whether it’s matcha-fuelled giggles or a proper caffeine-fuelled catch-up, this is the perfect way to say thanks for being you to your closest friend. Lattes, laughs, and love, brewed fresh at STIR.

Location: STIR, Dubai

Time: From morning, until first 50 customers

Contact: 04 320 3860

@stircoffee.ae

Pranzo Con Rosé at Arrogante

Celebrate Friendship Day the Italian way at Arrogante, where Pranzo Con Rosé brings la dolce vita to your midweek catch-up. Treat your bestie to a refined business lunch featuring a two- or three-course menu of elevated Italian classics, paired with a complimentary glass of rosé or a refreshing mocktail. Whether you’re bonding over burrata or sharing laughs over linguine, this stylish lunch is all about good food and even better company.

Location: Arrogante, Downtown, Address Residences, Opera District

Time: 12pm to 3:30pm

Contact: 04 666 1566

@arrogantedubai

From Flowwow with love

Friendship deserves to be celebrated, not just remembered in group chats and throwback photos. This International Friendship Day, go beyond the heart emojis and surprise your favourite people with something beautiful and joy-sparking, just like your bond.

Whether your bestie is down the road in Dubai or halfway across the world, these gift ideas are made to match their vibe.

For the friend who keeps the group together

She’s the planner, the peacemaker, the “text me when you get home” type. Thank her with a hand-tied bouquet featuring blooms like roses, hydrangea, or seasonal peonies delivered same day with a heartfelt note.

Cute flower bag with hydrangea and rose

A chic floral handbag handcrafted with spray roses, hydrangea, and lisianthus.

Cost: Dhs190

For the fashionably late friend (but always worth the wait)



They show up late, but always in style. Match their flair with something equally fabulous: flower-filled dessert boxes and chocolate-dipped strawberries that are as Instagrammable as they are delicious.

Flower box with strawberries

Part bouquet, part dessert — all wow factor.

Cost: Dhs240

For the late-night therapy call hero



They answer every 2AM crisis calls, now help them unwind with a luxury candle. Choose soft scents like vanilla, oud, or lavender to help them recharge in style.

Creamy sunset luxury scented candle

Warm oud and creamy vanilla wrapped in a soy wax glow.

Cost: Dhs98

Explore more gifts online at: www.flowwow.ae

@flowwow