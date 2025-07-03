Snow, sharks, art, and adrenaline, your indoor escape plan is right here

While summer in Dubai may come with soaring temps, the city knows how to keep the fun going. From indoor theme parks to rainforest biodomes and snowy slopes, here are the coolest indoor attractions staying open throughout the season.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates

Snow in the desert? Always. Ski Dubai offers year-round skiing, snowboarding, chair lifts, and even penguin meet-and-greets. It’s the perfect spot to beat the heat—whether you’re a thrill-seeker or just want to sip hot chocolate in sub-zero temps. Book a Snow Park pass for tubing, zorbing, and snowball fights with the family.

Location: Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Daily, 10 am–11 pm (last entry 90 mins before close)

Cost: From Dhs195 for Snow Park access; slope skiing starts at Dhs180; day passes ~Dhs300

Contact: (04) 409 4000 | skidxb.com

IMG Worlds of Adventure

As the world’s largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds is a 1.5 million sq ft wonderland filled with thrill rides, roller coasters, and character zones from Marvel and Cartoon Network. It’s a great day out for both kids and adults, with everything under one air-conditioned roof—plus restaurants, cinema and retail.

Location: E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, City of Arabia

Times: Mon–Wed & Sun 11 am–9 pm; Thu–Sat 11 am–10 pm

Cost: From Dhs345 for kids Dhs295; under 1.05m free. Fast Track ~Dhs195 add-on

Contact: +971 4 403 8888 | info@imgworlds.com

The Green Planet, City Walk

Step into a four-storey tropical rainforest complete with sloths, toucans, and 3,000+ species of flora and fauna. This biodome offers guided tours, animal encounters, and even overnight camping for kids. A nature escape that doesn’t involve leaving the city.

Location: City Walk, Al Wasl

Times: Sun–Wed 10 am–8 pm; Thu–Sat 10 am–10 pm

Cost: Around Dhs90 per adult; kids Dhs70; family packages available

Contact: +971 4 240 7700 | thegreenplanetdubai.com

KidZania, Dubai Mall

This miniature city lets kids take on real-world jobs—everything from airline pilot to pizza chef—while earning KidZos (their own currency). It’s educational, engaging, and conveniently located in Dubai Mall, ideal for parents looking to shop or dine while the kids play.

Location: Second Level, The Dubai Mall

Times: Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm

Cost: From Dhs90

Contact: 800 38224 6255

Museum of the Future

Dubai’s architectural marvel invites you to explore AI, space travel, sustainability and innovation through futuristic exhibits and immersive storytelling. It’s not just eye candy—it’s an inspiring, hands-on experience for curious minds of all ages.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre

Times: Thurs to Wed 9am to 9pm

Cost: Dhs159

Contact: 800 2071

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Art meets tech in this 360° immersive venue. Watch famous masterpieces come alive through animation and sound. They also host yoga sessions and musical performances inside the space—bringing wellness, culture, and entertainment together.

Location: Souk – Madinat Jumeirah – Al Sufouh 1

Times: Thurs to Wed 10am to 11pm

Cost: Dhs70 for kids, Dhs110 for adults

Contact: 04277 4044

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Located in Dubai Mall, this enormous aquarium features a 10-million-litre tank you can walk through via a tunnel. Spot sharks, rays, and over 140 species of marine life, or take a glass-bottom boat ride right above the action.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Times: Thurs to Wed, 10am to 10:15pm

Cost: From Dhs169

AYA Universe, Wafi City

Twelve immersive zones filled with light, sound, and digital art make AYA Universe a sensory playground. Each room is Instagram gold—think glowing gardens, mirrored halls, and spacey dreamscapes.

Location: Wafi City, Oud Metha

Times: Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm, Fri-Sat 10am-midnight

Cost: Dhs135.

Contact: 04 542 0300| aya-universe.com

Dubai isn’t slowing down this summer—and neither should you. Pack the SPF for the car ride and let the AC-powered adventures begin.

Image: Archive Supply