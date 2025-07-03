Cool down season: these top Dubai attractions are staying open all summer
Snow, sharks, art, and adrenaline, your indoor escape plan is right here
While summer in Dubai may come with soaring temps, the city knows how to keep the fun going. From indoor theme parks to rainforest biodomes and snowy slopes, here are the coolest indoor attractions staying open throughout the season.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
Snow in the desert? Always. Ski Dubai offers year-round skiing, snowboarding, chair lifts, and even penguin meet-and-greets. It’s the perfect spot to beat the heat—whether you’re a thrill-seeker or just want to sip hot chocolate in sub-zero temps. Book a Snow Park pass for tubing, zorbing, and snowball fights with the family.
Location: Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road
Times: Daily, 10 am–11 pm (last entry 90 mins before close)
Cost: From Dhs195 for Snow Park access; slope skiing starts at Dhs180; day passes ~Dhs300
Contact: (04) 409 4000 | skidxb.com
IMG Worlds of Adventure
As the world’s largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds is a 1.5 million sq ft wonderland filled with thrill rides, roller coasters, and character zones from Marvel and Cartoon Network. It’s a great day out for both kids and adults, with everything under one air-conditioned roof—plus restaurants, cinema and retail.
Location: E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, City of Arabia
Times: Mon–Wed & Sun 11 am–9 pm; Thu–Sat 11 am–10 pm
Cost: From Dhs345 for kids Dhs295; under 1.05m free. Fast Track ~Dhs195 add-on
Contact: +971 4 403 8888 | info@imgworlds.com
The Green Planet, City Walk
Step into a four-storey tropical rainforest complete with sloths, toucans, and 3,000+ species of flora and fauna. This biodome offers guided tours, animal encounters, and even overnight camping for kids. A nature escape that doesn’t involve leaving the city.
Location: City Walk, Al Wasl
Times: Sun–Wed 10 am–8 pm; Thu–Sat 10 am–10 pm
Cost: Around Dhs90 per adult; kids Dhs70; family packages available
Contact: +971 4 240 7700 | thegreenplanetdubai.com
KidZania, Dubai Mall
This miniature city lets kids take on real-world jobs—everything from airline pilot to pizza chef—while earning KidZos (their own currency). It’s educational, engaging, and conveniently located in Dubai Mall, ideal for parents looking to shop or dine while the kids play.
Location: Second Level, The Dubai Mall
Times: Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm
Cost: From Dhs90
Contact: 800 38224 6255
Museum of the Future
Dubai’s architectural marvel invites you to explore AI, space travel, sustainability and innovation through futuristic exhibits and immersive storytelling. It’s not just eye candy—it’s an inspiring, hands-on experience for curious minds of all ages.
Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre
Times: Thurs to Wed 9am to 9pm
Cost: Dhs159
Contact: 800 2071
Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Art meets tech in this 360° immersive venue. Watch famous masterpieces come alive through animation and sound. They also host yoga sessions and musical performances inside the space—bringing wellness, culture, and entertainment together.
Location: Souk – Madinat Jumeirah – Al Sufouh 1
Times: Thurs to Wed 10am to 11pm
Cost: Dhs70 for kids, Dhs110 for adults
Contact: 04277 4044
Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo
Located in Dubai Mall, this enormous aquarium features a 10-million-litre tank you can walk through via a tunnel. Spot sharks, rays, and over 140 species of marine life, or take a glass-bottom boat ride right above the action.
Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Times: Thurs to Wed, 10am to 10:15pm
Cost: From Dhs169
AYA Universe, Wafi City
Twelve immersive zones filled with light, sound, and digital art make AYA Universe a sensory playground. Each room is Instagram gold—think glowing gardens, mirrored halls, and spacey dreamscapes.
Location: Wafi City, Oud Metha
Times: Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm, Fri-Sat 10am-midnight
Cost: Dhs135.
Contact: 04 542 0300| aya-universe.com
Dubai isn’t slowing down this summer—and neither should you. Pack the SPF for the car ride and let the AC-powered adventures begin.
Image: Archive Supply