Haute coffee – Dubai’s must-know cafés by luxury fashion houses

Fashion, at its core, is storytelling. While we’re used to seeing that world unfold on the runway and in fashion magazines, some of the most iconic fashion houses have extended their creative language into lifestyle. Gone are the days when luxury labels stopped at shoes and handbags. And in true Dubai form, that includes cafés. Designers are now plating desserts, designing tablescapes, and curating coffee menus. From Maison Margiela’s surrealist minimalism to Armani’s timeless Italian chic, here’s your list of the most stylish sips in town.

Armani/Caffè

The OG fashion café in Dubai, this elegant spot in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue mirrors Armani’s signature style – clean lines, neutral tones, and quiet luxury. Expect a menu of refined Italian classics, from antipasti to pizza, plus smoothies, mocktails, and a signature gold-leaf cheesecake. You’ll also find stylish Armani-branded details throughout, from the glassware to the linen napkins.

Location: Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon–Thu 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 362 7888. @armanicaffe.dubai

Emporio Armani Caffè

A second Armani outpost tucked inside Mall of the Emirates, this one is just as elegant but slightly more laid-back. Great for a mid-shopping lunch, the menu is full of Italian staples – think minestrone, grilled salmon, lasagna, and classic Milanese cotoletta.

The terrace seating gives it a breezy vibe, making it ideal for daytime meetings or solo coffee runs.

Location: Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha 1

Times: Mon–Thu 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 341 0591. @armanicaffe.dubai

Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café

Inspired by the iconic NYC flagship, this Tiffany-blue café at Dubai Mall brings a bit of Breakfast at Tiffany’s to town. Expect elegant afternoon teas, French-accented bites, and a setting made for slow mornings and glossy photos. Even the tableware is signature Tiffany & Co., with robin’s-egg blue touches everywhere you look.

Location: The Dubai Mall

Times: Mon–Thu 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 250 4935. @blueboxcafedubai

Ralph’s Coffee

Located inside Mall of the Emirates, Ralph Lauren’s UAE café debut leans into the label’s preppy Americana aesthetic – with dark green wood, leather seating, and New York-style coffee culture. Grab a croissant, a slice of cake, and settle in. Expect signature Ralph Lauren branding on the takeaway cups and chocolate bars, plus, merch to take home.

Location: Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha 1

Times: Mon–Thu 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am

Contact: (0)50 171 9843. @ralphscoffee

Maison Margiela Café

Inside the Maison Margiela boutique at Mall of the Emirates, this quiet terrace café reflects the label’s deconstructed, minimalist aesthetic. It’s curated, clean, and subtly luxe – perfect for a low-key coffee break mid-shop. The menu is as curated as the interiors, with artisanal pastries and matcha lattes served on sleek stoneware.

Location: Maison Margiela, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha 1

Times: Mon–Thu 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 283 6276. maisonmargiela.com