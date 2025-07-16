Celebrate, support, and shop the best of UAE-born brands

From fashion to pet accessories to beauty and wellness, the UAE is bursting with homegrown brands that are redefining what it means to shop local.

These creative concepts are born right here in the Emirates – each with a unique story, a strong sense of community, and products you’ll want to shout about.

The Giving Movement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Giving Movement (@thegivingmovement)

One of Dubai’s biggest homegrown fashion success stories, The Giving Movement is making waves both for its stylish streetwear and its socially conscious mission. Launched in April 2020, this Dubai-born label blends fashion and philanthropy, donating Dhs15 to charity for every single item sold. But that’s not the only thing setting them apart.

Their collections designed for men, women, and kids are crafted entirely from 100% sustainable fabrics, with every piece sourced and produced right here in the UAE. Expect vibrant colourways and comfy cuts across their range of hoodies, joggers, t-shirts, jackets, and more, all at accessible price points from Dhs199.

You can shop the latest drops online or visit them in person at their sleek Dubai stores.

Locations: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif

Shop online: thegivingmovement.com

@thegivingmovement

Shimis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shimis (@shimis.dubai)

Stretch your stress away at Shimis, a one-of-a-kind yoga studio tucked inside Alserkal Avenue. Founded by Simona Stanton, Shimis was born out of a desire to fuse fitness with mindfulness. And the result is nothing short of serene.

This beautiful studio offers two distinct spaces for practice:

The Box Studio: A dimly lit, heated room set at a perfect 34°C, designed to help you go deeper into your practice.

The Green Room: Bathed in natural light and brimming with leafy plants, it brings the grounding energy of nature indoors.

Whether you’re flowing through vinyasa or finding stillness in yin, every class is thoughtfully designed to leave you feeling balanced in body and mind.

Location: Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Times: Mon to Fri 7am to 9pm, Sat 8am to 4pm, Sun 8am to 8pm

Contact: 04 284 2077

@shimis.dubai

*A complete guide to building the perfect preloved wardrobe in Dubai*

Huda Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUDA BEAUTY (@hudabeauty)

What began as a beauty blog has grown into one of the UAE’s biggest global success stories. Founded in 2013 by Iraqi-American entrepreneur Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty is a Dubai-born brand that has redefined the beauty industry, one bold product at a time. From iconic eyeshadow palettes to cult-favourite liquid matte lipsticks, Huda Beauty products have become staples in makeup bags around the world.

But it doesn’t stop at cosmetics. Huda has expanded the empire with Wishful, a glow-boosting skincare line, and Kayali, a luxury fragrance collection co-created with her sister Mona Kattan.

With millions of fans and a mission to empower through beauty, Huda Beauty is more than just a brand, it’s a movement.

Locations: Sephora stores across the UAE

Shop online: hudabeauty.com

@hudabeauty

Charlieholic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlieholic | Handmade stylish pet accessories (@_charlieholic)

One for the furry fashionistas, Charliholic is a homegrown pet accessory brand bringing serious style to your four-legged friends. Whether it’s a special occasion or just time to refresh your pup’s look, this Dubai-born label specialises in custom-made bandanas and bow ties that are as adorable as they are Insta-worthy.

But Charliholic isn’t just about cute designs; it’s a brand with heart. A percentage of every sale goes directly to local animal shelters, so you can spoil your fur baby and support a good cause at the same time.

Made with love and crafted for comfort, each accessory is just a DM away.

@_charlieholic

Images: Instagram