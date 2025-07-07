Autonomous taxis are coming to the city as part of Dubai’s future-forward transport goals

Dubai is officially stepping into the driverless era. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a new agreement with Pony.ai — a global leader in autonomous vehicle technology — to kickstart trials of self-driving cars later this year. These tests will lead up to a full commercial rollout in 2026, putting Dubai firmly on the map as one of the world’s most forward-thinking cities for transport innovation.

The vehicles will operate at Level 4 autonomy, meaning they can function without a human driver, although initial trials will include safety drivers in the car. These tests will assess the vehicles’ ability to navigate urban environments before switching to fully autonomous mode next year.

What is Pony.ai bringing to Dubai?

Pony.ai is no newcomer to the autonomous game. The tech company has partnered with major global car manufacturers including Toyota, GAC, and BAIC to develop smart, sensor-driven vehicles. In China, Pony.ai’s robotaxis are already integrated into daily life via apps like WeChat and Alipay, allowing riders to book trips just like they would a standard taxi or Uber. This same functionality is expected to come to Dubai in the near future, seamlessly integrating with ride-hailing platforms in the UAE.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with https://t.co/sA5zG4sDKr, a leading company specialising in autonomous driving technologies, to commence pilot trials of autonomous vehicles in the emirate. The trials are scheduled to begin later… pic.twitter.com/dwfmxyIu4G — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 6, 2025

Why it matters for commuters

The introduction of driverless taxis is set to transform how residents move through the city. Initially, these autonomous vehicles will focus on “first and last mile” connections — short trips between public transport hubs, homes, hotels, and major landmarks. This means quicker access to the Dubai Metro, less reliance on private vehicles, and smarter solutions for airport and business district travel.

The initiative falls under Dubai’s wider Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to see 25% of all transport trips in the city handled by autonomous vehicles by 2030. With the launch of this new partnership, that vision is already well underway.

What’s next for smart mobility in the UAE?

The signing ceremony, attended by RTA Director-General Mattar Al Tayer and representatives from Pony.ai, highlights the city’s commitment to transforming its transport ecosystem. It also follows a wave of similar announcements: Uber is expected to launch self-driving ride options in Dubai by 2026, and Chinese companies like WeRide and Baidu’s Apollo Go are also planning regional trials.

Dubai’s streets are set to become some of the smartest — and safest — in the world. With reduced human error, better traffic management, and more efficient commuting, driverless transport might just be the upgrade we didn’t know we needed.

When can we expect to see these cars?

Trials of the autonomous vehicles will begin in late 2025, with full commercial service launching across the city in 2026. So while you won’t be hopping into a driverless ride just yet, it’s not far off — and the future of Dubai’s daily commute is looking smarter by the minute.

Image: Dubai Media Office