Find your perfect matcha on the talabat app
Sponsored: A true matcha made in heaven
There are so many reasons to love matcha, and you can find plenty of options on the leading online delivery platform, talabat. If you have a favourite you want to stick with, that’s okay, but why not branch out and try out some unique blends of the green-tinged drink.
There’s one for every day of the week, and more. And it can all be ordered seamlessly via the talabat app.
Here’s what your matcha-filled week could look like.
Monday – Knot Bakehouse
View this post on Instagram
What to order: k(not) ordinary matcha latte
Cost: Dhs31.50
Kick off your week with a vibrant latte that strikes the perfect balance between creamy and earthy. It’s a great intro for matcha newbies and a comfort cup for regulars.
Tuesday – Backyard
What to order: pink matcha cloud
Cost: Dhs38
This pink and green drink from Backyard is not just a drink, but a mood. It brings together dreamy aesthetics and a subtly sweet twist that will leave you leaving calm yet focused.
Wednesday – Toby’s Estate
View this post on Instagram
What to order: iced matcha latte with Toby’s milk
Cost: Dhs37
Feeling the mid-week blues sinking in? Opt for this icy delight to enjoy a smooth, refreshing matcha hit with a hint of nuttiness from Toby’s signature milk. If you feel your energy levels dropping during the day, this is the perfect pick-me-up.
Thursday – Bageri Form
What to order: iced maple sea salt matcha
Cost: Dhs36
A classic with a creative and delicious twist. This matcha drink comes with a maple and sea salt pairing to elevate your drink with a unique savoury-sweet profile.
Friday – Around The Block
View this post on Instagram
What to order: signature iced matcha
Cost: Dhs40
End your workweek with this cold and balanced brew. It’s rich, earthy, and very refreshing. For you super-matcha fans, this is a must-try.
Ready to go on your own matcha journey? Have a scroll through the talabat app and find your perfect match-a.
Images: Supplied