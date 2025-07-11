It’s never too early for travel inspiration

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. But thankfully for us, with summer fully underway, now is the time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful.

To Larnaca on Wizz Air: from Dhs491.8

Serenity on the southern coast of Cyprus, Larnaca is your perfect summer getaway, complete with pristine beaches, relaxed Mediterranean charm and loads of culture. It’s like having your Aegean summer dream, but for less. If you book to fly towards the end of July, a roundtrip will cost you Dhs492. Just under the 500 sweet spot, and you have your Pinterest holiday.

To Tashkent on Wizz Air: from Dhs491

A beautiful blend of Soviet-era architecture, Islamic heritage, and modern Central Asian culture, the capital of Uzbekistan is highly underrated. Wide boulevards, leafy parks, and a lively arts scene make it a unique stop on the Silk Road, and if you’re looking for an unconventional destination, this may be it. You can fly a roundtrip for Dhs491 with Wizz Air if you book for late July.

To Dammam on Wizz Air: from Dhs400

The Saudi Arabian city is a sweet coastal dream and more laid-back as compared to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, bordered by beautiful beaches and clear blue skies. If you’re looking for relaxing holiday, this is where you need to be, and if you fly Wizz Air throughout July, you’ll make a roundtrip for as little as Dhs400. It’s the perfect speedy, neighbourhood getaway.

Images: Supplied/Getty