A highlight of June (and there are plenty more chances to come)

Last month, What’s On teamed up with Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant to celebrate one of the UAE’s most popular weekend traditions: a party brunch.

On the day, our lovely guests showed up at the Irish bar and restaurant ready for a fab Saturday afternoon. And of course, most opted for a refreshing Irish pint to kick off the lunch experience on a high.

It wasn’t too long before guests were on their feet, dancing to the live music at the venue. And for guests too shy to show off their good moves, the good vibes continued to flow at the tables as they caught up with friends, shared laughs, or swayed to the beat in their seat.

To add to the joy, four guests volunteered to compete against each other in a fun denim design showdown. Their creativity was put to the test as they were given just one minute to customise their denim pieces for a chance to win some cool prizes. And boy, did we see some unique and playful creations!

And this all happened before brunch was even served.

When the dishes were brought out, the good vibes were only fuelled further with more people dancing along while enjoying the delicious food.

On the menu, bites included delicious dynamite shrimp, basil and mozzarella arancini, and chicken satay. And that was just to get the party started.

Mains included juicy meats, traditional Irish spice bag, a juicy smash burger, Buffalo chicken wrap, hearty fish ‘n’ chips, and so much more. And you just know the guests enjoyed the sweet ending: a lotus berry cheesecake, classic apple pie, and a perfectly torched crème brûlée.

While guests tucked in, the music didn’t stop, and neither did the fun, upbeat dance moves.

Take a look at the video below to see what you missed out on.

Feeling the FOMO? Want to join the next one?

What’s On Brunch is a deliciously curated new series that will see us taking over the capital’s tastiest spots, and of course, you are invited.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will share location details on the next party brunch soon.

