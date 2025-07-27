Blending fast-paced city life with storied heritage, Hong Kong is where East meets West. Here, we’ve planned the perfect break for experiencing the best of both worlds…

Where to stay: Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong

What’s it like?

The first-ever Shangri-La property in Hong Kong, this property first opened its doors in June 1981. Located inthe famous shopping and entertainment district of Tsim Sha Sui East, it overlooks Victoria Harbour, offering a stunning view of the Hong Kong Island skyline. A 35-minute drive from Hong Kong International Airport, it’s also played host to countless celebrities and VIPs over the years, and several famous Hong Kong films have been shot here too.

Its grandeur is evident from the moment you step into the lobby, which, with marble-clad walls, intricate chandeliers, and opulent décor in rich, jewel-toned hues, was designed to mimic the feeling of being inside a Chinese palace. A large and impressive mural by renowned British artist Malcolm Golding, titled “Shangri-LaValley”, adds to the effect. One fun effect for travellers so busy enjoying their holiday they’ve lost track of time, is that the carpets in the elevators state what day of the week it is, changed at midnight each night.

Rooms

The hotel has 688 guestrooms and suites, all of which are decked out in neutral, stately furnishings for classicluxury. Muslim guests will be pleased to find a Qibla directional sign, a copy of the Quran, prayer mats, andbidets in the room should they need them- and separate male and female areas with special prayer facilities can be arranged for group usage.

Facilities

There are seven bars and lounges offering a wide range of cuisines, including Cantonese, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and international cuisine (plus an excellent patisserie). A dinner at Shang Palace, the hotel’s signature Chinese restaurant serving Cantonese classics with a twist, is among the must-try culinary experiences.

The hotel also has a luxurious spa, with therapeutic, natural, and aromatherapy-supported treatments available. At the 24-hour Health Club, you’ll find state-of-the-art fitness equipment, as well as an indoor pool and a heated whirlpool bath.

Verdict: Frequently recognised as one of the top hotels in the world, this historical hotel has set benchmarks for Shangri- La on a regional as well as global scale. Staying here offers a slice of history, and easy access to the city’s shopping and entertainment hubs.

Room rates start from Dhs1,212. shangri-la.com, @kowloonshangrila

Things to do

The Peak

Victoria Peak, known simply as The Peak, is a must-visit when in Hong Kong. Offering arguably the best skyline views of the city, it houses two shopping malls, the Peak Tower – where you’ll also find the best viewing platform, Sky Terrace 428, and a Madame Tussauds museum. There’s plenty to tick off while you’re there, including the scenic 3.5km Circle Walk, verdant Victoria Peak Garden, and The Peak Tram – Asia’s first funicular railway, which began operation in 1888. Tickets from Dhs18.

thepeak.com.hk

Aqua Luna boat tour

Set sail for stunning city vistas with a scenic harbour cruise. There’s plenty of options to choose from, but for a taste of the traditional, book with Aqua Luna and you’ll take to the river on Hong Kong’s iconic red-sail Chinese junk boats. The best option to book to see the twinkling buildings in all their glory is the evening cruise, with a complimentary mocktail included with each ticket. Tickets from Dhs127.

aqualuna.com.hk

Soho House

If you know someone who knows someone – or if you’re already a member of Soho House – then a day at the exclusive members club is not to be missed. Housed in a 30-storey skyscraper in the Sheung Wan neighbourhood, there’s lots to keep you busy – with a three-floor gym, screening room, a museum-level art collection and an indoor pool. Come hungry – there’s also an outpost of Italian restaurant Cecconi’s, and the main restaurant, where dim sum and traditional Chinese food is served.

sohohouse.com

Where to eat

Budget: Temple Street Night Market

Come for the food, stay for the electric atmosphere at Temple Street Night Market. Located in the buzzing Jordan district, you can sample everything from clay pot rice and fish ball noodles, to sizzling skewers.

temple-street-night-market.hk

Mid-range: Maxim’s Place

One of the most famous dim sum whatson.ae halls in Hong Kong, this elaborately adorned restaurant in Hong Kong’s City Hall is an institution. Prepare to queue for this old school dim sum feast, but be rewarded with some of the finest dim sum in the city.

maxims.com.hk

Blowout: Sushi Shikon

An exemplary sushi restaurant tucked inside the Mandarin Oriental, this head-spinningly innovative 3 Michelin Star restaurant offers a cultural – as well as gastronomic – immersion. Perch up at the hinoki counter and watch the skilled masters at work. Omakase menus start from Dhs1,053.

sushi-shikon.com

Words: Anthony Milne, Images: Supplied & Unsplash

