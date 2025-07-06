Say so long to tacky souvenirs, hotel merch has become a surprise status symbol. Here are the pieces that’ll keep vacation vibes going long after check-out…
ISSIMO x Frette Beach Towel
Il Pelicano, Dhs628
Mandarin Oriental x Aquazzura Slippers
Mandarin Oriental, Dhs1,228
Claridge’s Men’s Pyjamas, Dhs1,361 shop.claridges.co.uk
Claridge's, Dhs1,361
Hotel Du Cap Eden-Roc pool float
Hotel Du Cap Eden-Roc, Dhs646
The Carlyle x Sporty & Rich T-Shirt and Disco Short Set
The Carlyle, Dhs827
Stoney Clover Lane x The Beverly Hills Hotel patches
The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dhs88 each
Frame x Ritz Paris Unisex Sport Sweatshirt
Ritz Paris, Dhs1,950
AMAN Unisex Cap
AMAN, Dhs635
The Standard Disco Nap Candle
The Standard, Dhs165
Images: Supplied
