Say so long to tacky souvenirs, hotel merch has become a surprise status symbol. Here are the pieces that’ll keep vacation vibes going long after check-out…

ISSIMO x Frette Beach Towel

Il Pelicano, Dhs628

Mandarin Oriental x Aquazzura Slippers

Mandarin Oriental, Dhs1,228

Claridge’s Men’s Pyjamas, Dhs1,361 shop.claridges.co.uk

Claridge's, Dhs1,361

Hotel Du Cap Eden-Roc pool float

Hotel Du Cap Eden-Roc, Dhs646

The Carlyle x Sporty & Rich T-Shirt and Disco Short Set

The Carlyle, Dhs827

Stoney Clover Lane x The Beverly Hills Hotel patches

The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dhs88 each

Frame x Ritz Paris Unisex Sport Sweatshirt

Ritz Paris, Dhs1,950

AMAN Unisex Cap

AMAN, Dhs635

The Standard Disco Nap Candle

The Standard, Dhs165

Images: Supplied