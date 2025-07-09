Sponsored: Step into a new era of dining at HuQQabaz Dubai where every hour is a showstopper

Looking for a mind-blowing dining experience that blends flavour, flair, and futuristic vibes? HuQQabaz Dubai is flipping the script on your typical restaurant outing with a first-of-its-kind immersive 360° screen experience that runs around the clock.

Tucked along Jumeirah Road and open 24/7, HuQQabaz has just unveiled a dazzling transformation. Its entire interior now wrapped in cutting-edge high-definition screens. The result? A multi-sensory journey that blurs the line between dining and digital art.

New: 3D Screen Shows Every Hour

Every single hour, the venue comes alive with a brand-new visual performance that takes over the walls, from celestial galaxies to golden tunnels and surreal dreamscapes. These immersive shows are choreographed with music and lighting to transport guests into a new world with every visit. Whether it’s date night, dinner with friends, or a solo recharge, it’s not just a meal, it’s a cinematic experience.

Open 24/7 anytime is showtime

Whether you’re popping in for a late night bite, a post-party wind-down, or an early morning pick-me-up, the show never stops at HuQQabaz. The 24-hour operation means you can tap into the immersive vibes at any hour. Bonus? Free valet parking makes the whole experience even smoother.

Elevated dining

Beyond the jaw dropping visuals, the food here packs just as much wow factor. The international menu serves up crowd pleasing favourites from Turkish Mediterranean classics to fusion twists and tasty plant-based dishes. Every plate is thoughtfully prepared and elevated by the ultra modern, digital atmosphere around you.

Shisha under the stars, or at least a digital sky

The magic continues into the shisha lounge, where you can unwind under immersive, animated visuals. Enjoy premium flavours while lounging beneath glimmering digital skies. It’s laid-back, luxurious, and unlike any shisha experience you’ve had in the city.

More than just dinner, this is entertainment

Expect more than just good food. With daily DJ sets and themed nights layered over the screen shows, HuQQabaz brings the heat with a constantly evolving vibe that’s perfect for content-worthy nights out.

For families, couples, and everyone in between

Whether you’re bringing the kids, catching up with friends, or planning a fun night out, HuQQabaz has something for everyone. The air-conditioned indoor space is family-friendly with a dedicated kids’ play area, while couples and groups will love the vibey, stylish atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to escape the heat, enjoy great food, or experience Dubai’s latest dining innovation surrounded by captivating visuals, HuQQabaz is your next must-visit spot.

Plan your visit

Location: HuQQabaz Dubai, Opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, UAE

Operating hours: Open 24/7

Contact: 800 47 229, huqqabaz.com

@huqqabazdubai

