A helipad, sky-high design, and prime location, here’s what to expect from the new Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai

Luxury is reaching new heights in the heart of the city. Mandarin Oriental has confirmed its second Dubai property, this time setting up in the vibrant Downtown district. Set within the architecturally striking Wasl Tower, the new hotel is already turning heads thanks to what will be the tallest ceramic façade in the region.

The new Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai will feature 259 elegant rooms and suites, plus 224 branded residences for those looking to live the luxe life full-time. As you’d expect from the brand, everything is being done to the highest spec. From transformative dining concepts to world-class wellness.

The Rooms

There are various types of room, depending on your budget, preference and your group number. Rooms include Superior City View Room and Superior Sea View Room, each with oak wood floors, valet closet, marble bathrooms, work desks, baths and walk in showers.

High-end touches include a pillow menu, yoga mat, Nespresso machine, and Natura Bissé amenities.

For those craving a little more space and exclusivity, the suites dial things up with separate dining areas, club lounge access, and in select suites, private balconies, kitchens, and Dyson hairdryers, because the details matter.

Dining

Two signature restaurants have been confirmed so far, each promising a distinct and immersive experience. First up is Yù and Mì, a fine dining Chinese restaurant and bar where the glamour of Shanghai’s Golden Era takes centre stage. Expect sultry interiors, layered storytelling, and a menu rich in bold flavours and elegance.

Then there’s Chitarra, designed for lovers of Italian cuisine. Rooted in tradition and heart, it’s set to bring a warm, authentic Italian dining experience to the heart of Downtown Dubai – where comfort classics and regional favourites are given the Mandarin Oriental treatment.

Wellness

Luxury and wellness go hand in hand here. The hotel’s two-storey spa promises a holistic journey that blends modern innovation with traditional practices. Guests can enjoy panoramic views from the 11th-floor rooftop, where a serene outdoor lap pool is framed by lush landscaped gardens and overlooks the Arabian Gulf.

If breaking a sweat is more your style, the state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with the latest training gear and machines, ensuring you can stay on track even while you’re away from home.

You can find all the latest info about the upcoming hotel here.

Images: Mandarin Oriental