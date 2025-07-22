Fight fans, it’s time to step into the action

UFC Fight Night is just around the corner, and ahead of the big showdown on Saturday, July 26, there’s a packed week of free UFC experiences to enjoy across Yas Island. From fighter workouts to ceremonial weigh-ins, here’s where and when to catch all the build-up live and in person.

UFC Fan Experience

Running all week long, the UFC Fan Experience at Yas Mall is your first stop. It’s free, open to the public, and packed with fun, immersive activations for all ages. Expect plenty of Instagrammable moments and interactive elements that bring the spirit of the Octagon to life.

Location: Yas Mall

Date: everyday until July 27

UFC Fight Night: Open Workout

Get up close with some of the biggest names on the fight card as they take to the stage at Yas Mall for an open workout session. You’ll see them in action, hear them speak (conducted in both English and Arabic), and feel the energy ahead of fight night.

Location: Yas Mall Town Centre

Date: Wednesday, July 23

Times: Doors open at 5pm

Confirmed athletes include:

Robert Whittaker (No.5 UFC Middleweight)

Reinier de Ridder (No.12 UFC Middleweight)

Petr Yan (No.3 UFC Bantamweight)

Shara Magomedov (UFC Middleweight)

Schedule:

6pm: Reinier de Ridder

6:15pm: Petr Yan

6:30pm: Shara Magomedov

6:45pm: Robert Whittaker

UFC Fight Night: Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Feel the intensity build as the fighters step on the scale ahead of fight night. The ceremonial weigh-ins are always a high-energy spectacle, with athlete face-offs and Q&A moments that fans won’t want to miss.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: Friday, July 25

Times: Doors open at 4:30pm

Schedule:

5pm: Athlete Q&A

6pm: Ceremonial weigh-ins

All above events are free and open to the public

No tickets? No problem. These events are open to everyone, just show up and soak in the fight night atmosphere

Looking to grab tickets to the actual UFC Fight Night event this Saturday, July 26, tickets are selling out fast via etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae

Images: Archive