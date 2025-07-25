Especially with these offers

White sands, clear blue waters and a guaranteed good time is always on the menu at Kai Beach Abu Dhabi. You may even spot a bottlenose dolphin or a sea turtle. Whether you want to visit for breakfast, a beach day, or simply some cocktails and a catch up, a barefoot wander along the 500-metre beachfront is always good for the soul.

Breakfast Tray

Start the morning off in the right way with Kai’s Beach Breakfast Tray. From 7am to 11am, choose from three curated trays of breakfast, royal english breakfast, Kai’s health breakfast or oriental sunrise breakfast Prices are Dhs90 or Dhs95 depending on your tray of choice.

Munch & Chill

If you want to do a full day of relaxing, this is a great option and it’s designed for both solo escape’s and couple’s retreats. Enjoy a full day of beach access to chill, you’ll even get a private teepee hut plus a three-course menu featuring a starter, gourmet sandwich and a dessert for those sweet cravings. It’s from Monday to Friday, 7am to sunset, and Dhs150 per person, with a bottle of beer included. If you’re going as a couple it’s Dhs300 per couple and you’ll even get a bottle of wine to share.

Sips of Summer

Cocktails are always a good choice whether they are served beachside or at the restaurant, especially when they are priced at Dhs45 per cocktail. Available from 7am until sunset.

Hops & Burgers

Choose your burger: beef, crispy chicken, crab cake or vegetable with avocado, enjoy the accompanying glass of beer for Dhs85 and enjoy the sound of the waves for a moment of pure bliss. This offer is available every day from 10am to 7pm so send it in the group chat and off you go.

Early Bird and Sundown Offers

If you’re an early bird, enjoy beach access during the weekdays for cheaper if you enter before 9am, or if you prefer sunset, from 4pm to 6pm. It’s Dhs75 per person for either.

You can check the offers out here. @kaibeachsaadiyat

Images: Provided