The chart-topping artist will perform one-night-only at Etihad Park

Punjabi music fans, get ready, global superstar Karan Aujla is bringing his record-smashing It Was All A Dream world tour to the United Arab Emirates for the first time, and it’s set to be huge. The chart-topping artist will perform one-night-only at Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Fresh off his wildly successful India tour (which drew over 200,000 fans), this will be Aujla’s first-ever stadium show in the region, and it’s expected to welcome more than 30,000 fans.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, this performance marks a major milestone in Aujla’s career — and a big moment for Punjabi music in the UAE.

From ‘Admiring You’ to ‘Softly’, and new releases like ‘Courtside’ and ‘Tell Me’ (his collab with OneRepublic), the concert will be packed with fan favourites and never-before-seen moments. He’ll be joined on stage by longtime collaborator Ikky, with a full-scale production featuring immersive visuals and soundscapes.

“I can’t wait to share this experience with the UAE,” said Aujla. “Let’s make history for Punjabi music.”

2025 has already been a banner year for the singer-songwriter, with multiple JUNO Award nominations and massive international collaborations. His video for Courtside, filmed at the Miami Grand Prix, hit 23 million views and became the most-watched video on YouTube within 24 hours of release.

Location: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: Saturday, November 29

Tickets: Tickets go on presale for Emirates NBD customers on Friday, July 11 at 12pm GST, with early access for Yas Annual Pass Holders and Live Nation members on Saturday, July 12. General sale opens on Sunday, July 13 at 12pm GST via LiveNation.me. Prices start from Dhs195, with special VIP packages also available.