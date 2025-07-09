And you can stay for 25 hours

Looking for a cool staycation in the city? Check out 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. It’s a full-blown urban escape in the heart of the city where you will get everything to make your stay one of the best. It includes food, drinks, and even a spa treatment.

The best news? As 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is all about relaxing and having fun, there’s no check-in time. You are invited to check in at any time, and you can stay for 25 hours – yes, really.

Here’s what you’ll experience

Your stay will include all the necessary components to make your weekend great, from check-in to check-out. It includes unlimited food and drinks from a special all-inclusive menu, and there are four vibrant restaurants to choose from: Tandoor Tina, Ernst Biergarten, Nomad Day Bar, and the Pool Bar.

And you will get to indulge in a selection of starters, mains, desserts, and both soft and alcoholic beverages.

This means you won’t ever have to leave the hotel.

And why would you? There’s so much to explore. The tiered, circular bookshelf and fountain packed with books in the lobby will keep bookworms busy for hours on end, and art fans can explore the hotel and enjoy the unique bric-a-bracs dotted across the hotel.

In your cosy room alone, you’ll have cool decor and wall art to keep you company, and if you’re a fan of the Museum of the Future, you’re in for some grand views. And you just know you’re going to have a go at napping in the hammock.

As for your spa treatment

You can enjoy a 30-minute complimentary experience during your stay. And of course, should you wish to add on another treatment, you can take a look at the menu and pick one that suits your needs. Just remember to book.

For room bookings, visit 25hours-hotels.com/dubai/one-central. Prices start from Dhs871 per night for two.

Images: 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central