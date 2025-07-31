Enjoy new masterpieces, a cool VR experience, pop-ups and so much more

Art lovers, rejoice! Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering a 30% discount on entry tickets exclusively for UAE residents this summer, making it a perfect time to explore the museum’s collections.

Book your tickets online on louvreabudhabi.ae where you will pay just Dhs45.50 per person. On the day of your visit, just carry your Emirates ID card.

New masterpieces

If you visit Louvre Abu Dhabi regularly, make time to explore its new masterpiece.

New acquisitions include Kota Reliquary Figure from Gabon attributed to Sébé River Master of the Skull Head, a limestone Head of an Ephebe (pictured above) and a casket from the Kingdom of Kotte, Ceylon (ca. 1543).

A number of paintings also now call the Louvre Abu Dhabi home, including The Rialto Bridge from the South (c. 1720) by Giovanni Antonio Canal, The Farewell of Telemachus and Eucharis (1800) – a rare Neoclassical painting by Charles Meynier, and Portrait of Kosa Pan (1686) by Antoine Benoist. Fan of Wassily Kandinsky? Look out for his White Oval (1921).

And for a limited time, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is displaying masterpieces from Musée du Louvre, Centre Pompidou and the National Museum of the Philippines.

Highlights include the sarcophagus of Livia Primitiva (c. 250 CE) – one of the earliest known examples of Christian funerary art, a sarcophagus of Livia Primitiva by French painter Antoinette Cécile Hortense Haudebourt-Lescot, and Grand Blanc horizontal (1962), a monumental mixed-media work by Antoni Tàpies

Another one not to miss is Una Bulaqueña (1895) painted by Juan Luna, one of the most celebrated Filipino artists. On loan from the National Museum of the Philippines, it will remain at Louvre Abu Dhabi for a year, offering visitors a profound insight into Filipino identity, history, and artistic expression.

Picturing the Cosmos

For little ones in tow, don’t miss the Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Picturing the Cosmos is an interstellar journey that will teleport visitors to space. The three awe-inspiring floors blends art and interactive games and is perfect for little ones above the age of four.

The best news? Children under the age of 18 can enter for free. Book here.

An all-new VR experience

While the Louvre Abu Dhabi is home to around 600 works of art, you can experience so much more with its new experience, The Quantum Dome Project. It will teleport back in time across different time periods – ancient Rome, medieval Baghdad and Mughal-era India – all via a cool VR experience.

You will need to book your session in advance. Arrive at least 15 minutes beforehand.

For more information, visit louvreabudhabi.ae