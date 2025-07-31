Dubai’s coffee scene levels up with Julith: a new homegrown brew lounge, roastery, omakase & social hub

Just when you thought Dubai’s coffee game couldn’t get any stronger, along comes Julith, a brand-new homegrown concept opening in Al Quoz this week Friday, August 1, 2025. It’s not just a café. Julith is part roastery, part brew lounge, part concept store, and part social space, all packed into a beautifully designed, light-filled duplex that promises to be your next go-to.

The vision

Created for serious coffee lovers and creative communities alike, Julith is all about slow, intentional experiences, starting from the bean and ending with that first perfect sip. The name “Julith” comes from the first two letters of the phrase “just like this”, reflecting the simple, authentic approach to coffee and community. Every coffee is roasted in-house by Turkish Barista Champion Serkan Sagsoz, who works with rare beans sourced from high-altitude farms and volcanic microclimates around the world. It’s more than a caffeine fix, it’s a sensory experience. “Julith was born from a desire to create something more than a café,” says Sagsoz. “We wanted to build a space where coffee is experienced, not just consumed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

What’s brewing?

There are three main coffee stations inside Julith:

Espresso Bar: serving a chocolate-forward house blend alongside two rotating single origins, ground with three S65 grinders and weighed with precision scales.

Slow Brew Bar: here’s where things get elevated, expect V60 pour-overs and the option to upgrade to rare, aged beans (some matured for up to a year).

Rotovap Milk Programme: a unique innovation that removes water from milk to create an ultra-creamy, naturally sweet finish. It’s also available with plant-based and lactose-free alternatives.

More than coffee

If you’re more into wellness sips or flavourful refreshers, Julith also delivers a standout beverage menu that includes: Matcha Colada, Blue Matcha Latte, Tonka Fizz, Sumac Lemonade, and Banana Protein Shake.

And if you’re hungry? The all-day dining menu is anything but basic, think comfort food meets elevated flavours. Highlights include the Julith Benedict, beetroot on toast, and the indulgent A5 sliced burger.

Adding to the sense of calm, you’ll notice a word clock on the wall instead of a traditional ticking clock, a deliberate choice by the owner, who wanted to remove the pressure of time and create a space that feels peaceful, present, and unhurried.

The space

Julith spans two floors, designed in a modern design aesthetic with pale wood, steel, concrete, and soft touches like navy textiles and foliage. On the ground floor, you’ll find a glass-walled roastery, an open coffee bar, and a quirky split-flap display that rotates through uplifting affirmations.

Upstairs, things get even more interesting. There’s a blooming cherry blossom tree, cozy seating nooks, and three soundproof private rooms you can book for meetings, creative sessions, or quiet solo work – making it the kind of place where you can easily spend the entire day. Soon, the space will also house Julith’s Omakase Room, an intimate setting for curated coffee tastings led by Serkan himself.

Lifestyle meets coffee culture

Julith’s concept store flows from the main lounge and features a rotating curation of ceramics, coffee tools, and lifestyle items — all designed or inspired by Dubai creatives. It’s the kind of place where you can sip a slow brew, grab a bite, pick up a gift, and leave inspired. Even the blue Tesla parked outside matches the vibe, sleek, intentional, and just a little bit futuristic.

Location: Julith Coffee & Roastery, Al Quoz, Dubai

Opening: Friday August 1, 2025

Time: Daily, 7am to 6pm

Parking: RTA Parking Available

Contact: 055 585 4849

@julith.coffee