The RTA has announced a key road change to ease congestion around the popular waterfront destination

Heads up, drivers: if your commute takes you near Dubai Harbour, there’s a key change to your usual route. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new traffic diversion that came into effect from Sunday, July 13 — and it’s all part of the ongoing roadworks to improve traffic flow in the area.

The diversion will affect traffic heading towards Dubai Harbour via King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street. Traffic will be diverted via Al Marsa Street, then Al Khayay Street, followed by Al Naseem Street, and back onto King Salman Street. The diversions coincide with the beginning of bridge construction works to Dubai Harbour.

#RTA informs you of a temporary traffic diversion at the intersection of King Salman Street and the road leading to Dubai Harbour, coinciding with the beginning of bridge construction works to Dubai Harbour. The diversion will begin on Sunday, 13 July 2025, and will remain in… — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 12, 2025

The RTA shared a detailed map of the updated route via their official social media channels, ensuring residents and regular commuters can plan accordingly. The diversion is designed to ease congestion and support smoother traffic management as infrastructure upgrades continue around one of Dubai’s most vibrant waterfront destinations.

So if you’re planning a visit to Dubai Harbour, whether for a sunset yacht trip, or some seaside dining, or an event, it’s worth reviewing your route in advance to avoid any delays.

As always, the RTA encourages drivers to stay alert for road signage, follow updates via their social channels, and allow extra travel time when passing through affected areas.