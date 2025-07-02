It will make it easier to buy your first property in Dubai

It’s now a lot easier for residents to get on the property ladder in Dubai. A brand-new initiative, announced today, aims to help first-time buyers own a home in the city, with a bunch of exclusive perks thrown in.

Open to all UAE residents over the age of 18 who’ve never owned a property before, the programme is part of a wider push to boost real estate investment and improve quality of life.

The scheme comes from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Department of Economy and Tourism, working together with over 13 property developers, five banks, and several key partners. It ties into the city’s long-term D33 strategy, which focuses on growing Dubai’s economy and making it an even better place to live.

Among the benefits for registered users are:

Priority access to new real estate project launches

Preferential pricing on new residential units

Attractive and flexible mortgage options

Interest-free payment of registration fees

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD, spoke to Khaleej Times and said that around 10,000 new investors are moving to Dubai every month. “We hope to increase these numbers through this programme”.

According to Khalid Al Shaibani, Director of the Rental Affairs Department at DLD, the programme is designed to be simple, fair, and accessible. You just need to have a valid Emirates ID and be buying your first property in Dubai under Dhs5 million. There are no restrictions on renting out or selling the property later on.

To join, you can register through the DLD website or the Dubai REST app. You’ll be asked to share your preferences, whether you want a villa or apartment, your budget, and how you’d like to be contacted (phone or email). Once you’re in, developers will reach out directly with offers, and banks will also get notified about your interest.

There’s even an option to sign up through a broker if you’d rather not do it online.

Al Shaibani confirmed that the registration link is live now. “It’s really about making it easy for people to take that first step into property ownership,” he said. “With flexible payment plans and no-interest registration fees, it’s a great time to buy.”

So if you’ve been dreaming of calling a place in Dubai your own, this could be the perfect moment to make it happen.