New restaurant, ski staycays, and sun-soaked luxury at Kempinski MOE
Sponsored: From ski-in/ski-out perks to Tuscan dining and a brand-new pool, here’s why this city staycation is a standout
Looking to escape the heat without leaving the city? Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is serving up a cooler, sleeker summer with exciting new additions — including the opening of Vera Versilia, a Tuscany-inspired Italian restaurant, and a host of luxury offers for UAE residents.
Summer Staycation Offers with a Ski Twist
One of Dubai’s most unique hotel offerings, the resident staycation package now includes:
Up to 30% off stays
Snow Park tickets with select room categories
Ski-in/ski-out access (yes, really)
Dining credit up to Dhs500
20% off SENSASIA Stories Spa
Complimentary Executive Lounge access
Early check-in/late check-out
Kids under 12 stay free
The offer starts from the Grand Deluxe Room, not just suites, making it one of the few luxury properties in Dubai offering this level of access at a competitive price point.
Vera Versilia – Now Open
Dubai meets Tuscany at this brand-new Italian dining concept inspired by the sun-soaked coastline of Versilia. Expect bold Mediterranean flavours, handmade pastas, and a one-of-a-kind Pasta Lab experience that’s both delicious and Insta-worthy.
Salero Tapas & Bodega
Your go-to for vibrant Spanish cuisine, Salero keeps things lively this summer with:
Paella Masterclasses on August 5 and September 2
Flamenco nights and unlimited drinks for Dhs150 during ladies’ night
Aspen Café – Summer Afternoon Tea
Cool down with a tropical-themed Afternoon Tea, paired with live piano and a dedicated tea sommelier guiding your flavour journey.
Renovated Outdoor Pool – Now Open
Take a dip in the newly renovated pool, perfect for lounging with a cocktail or escaping the afternoon sun in total style.
Whether you’re planning a stay, a brunch, or just a stylish spot to cool off, Kempinski Hotel MOE has it all — wrapped up in one five-star destination.
Location: Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates
Contact: 04 341 0000
Bookings and reservations: reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com
Images: Supplied