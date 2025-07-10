Sponsored: From ski-in/ski-out perks to Tuscan dining and a brand-new pool, here’s why this city staycation is a standout

Looking to escape the heat without leaving the city? Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is serving up a cooler, sleeker summer with exciting new additions — including the opening of Vera Versilia, a Tuscany-inspired Italian restaurant, and a host of luxury offers for UAE residents.

Summer Staycation Offers with a Ski Twist

One of Dubai’s most unique hotel offerings, the resident staycation package now includes:

Up to 30% off stays

Snow Park tickets with select room categories

Ski-in/ski-out access (yes, really)

Dining credit up to Dhs500

20% off SENSASIA Stories Spa

Complimentary Executive Lounge access

Early check-in/late check-out

Kids under 12 stay free

The offer starts from the Grand Deluxe Room, not just suites, making it one of the few luxury properties in Dubai offering this level of access at a competitive price point.

Vera Versilia – Now Open

Dubai meets Tuscany at this brand-new Italian dining concept inspired by the sun-soaked coastline of Versilia. Expect bold Mediterranean flavours, handmade pastas, and a one-of-a-kind Pasta Lab experience that’s both delicious and Insta-worthy.

Salero Tapas & Bodega

Your go-to for vibrant Spanish cuisine, Salero keeps things lively this summer with:

Paella Masterclasses on August 5 and September 2

Flamenco nights and unlimited drinks for Dhs150 during ladies’ night

Aspen Café – Summer Afternoon Tea

Cool down with a tropical-themed Afternoon Tea, paired with live piano and a dedicated tea sommelier guiding your flavour journey.

Renovated Outdoor Pool – Now Open

Take a dip in the newly renovated pool, perfect for lounging with a cocktail or escaping the afternoon sun in total style.

Whether you’re planning a stay, a brunch, or just a stylish spot to cool off, Kempinski Hotel MOE has it all — wrapped up in one five-star destination.

Location: Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates

Contact: 04 341 0000

Bookings and reservations: reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

