Get ready to turn the volume up because O Beach Dubai is making its much-anticipated return this September, and this time, it’s coming back louder, bolder, and even more unforgettable. After a show-stopping debut season that redefined the beach club scene, the city’s favourite beachfront playground is back for chapter two under the powerful new theme: The Heartbeat Season. The tagline? #LiveLoud – and they mean it.

Soft opening vibes

Mark your calendars: September 12 is when the rhythm resumes, with a soft opening weekend that invites loyal fans and first-timers alike to step back into the O Beach groove.

The big reveal

The official opening weekend kicks off in full force from September 19 to to 21, unleashing a wave of high-energy beats, vibrant crowd energy, and sun-soaked celebration – everything that made O Beach a phenomenon last year, turned all the way up.

A new season, a new soundtrack

This year’s theme, The Heartbeat Season, captures the essence of what O Beach does best – creating moments that aren’t just seen, but felt. Think live music that moves you, performances that pulse with energy, and a crowd that knows how to party from day to night.

Why you’ll want in

Set against the glittering backdrop of Dubai Marina, O Beach Dubai brings Ibiza-style glamour and world-class hospitality to the heart of the city. Whether you’re sipping cocktails at your cabana, dancing barefoot in the sand, or catching that golden hour glow – it’s not just a beach day, it’s a whole vibe. Spots fill fast, so booking early is more than recommended – it’s essential.

O Beach Dubai, Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, soft opening, September 12, official opening, September 19–21, from 11am daily. Prices vary. Bookings: www.obeachdubai.com

