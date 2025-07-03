Say goodbye to separate applications — UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain soon with Schengen-style access

If you’ve ever dreamed of a Gulf-wide road trip, hopping from the souks of Muscat to the skyscrapers of Riyadh, sandy beaches in Bahrain to the modern wonders of Dubai, the upcoming GCC Grand Tours Visa might just turn that dream into a reality.

First approved by GCC tourism ministers in late 2023, the unified visa is currently in research and testing, expected to launch later this year, according to GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.

Rather than applying for separate permits across six countries, tourists (and long‑term GCC residents) will soon be able to apply once for multiple-entry access lasting at least 30 days, with potential extensions depending on individual national rules.

Why this matters — for tourists and tourism

Currently, GCC nationals enjoy visa-free travel between member states, but residents, including expats and non-nationals, must juggle multiple eVisas or on-arrival permits. The unified visa delivers simpler, more consistent rules, no more application whiplash or surprises at the border.

Tour operators are already crafting multi-country holiday packages, and property portals expect surging bookings in short-term rentals—especially in Dubai—as travellers take advantage of longer, more flexible trips across the region. Just like the Schengen area has done for Europe, the GCC version is expected to supercharge tourism economies, spread visitor spending more evenly, and make Gulf bleisure possible—where conference trips become extended regional adventures.

What’s next for travellers?

We don’t yet have the final rules, but based on regional statements, here’s what to expect:

A single online application covering all six GCC countries

Likely requirements: passport with six months’ validity, travel insurance, proof of hotel bookings or residence, and return or onward tickets

Stays likely to last 30 to 90 days, with multi-entry validity similar to European Schengen standards

Tourism ministers are waiting on final security reviews, Oman has reportedly raised a few, but the ministers met again in June 2025 and reaffirmed their commitment to roll this out by end of year

What this means for you

For every travel professional, city-lover, or casual traveller in the GCC, the ease of packing one suitcase and exploring six nations is a game-changer. Weekend Oman getaways, a Bahrain culture fest, family visits in Kuwait, a staycation in Abu Dhabi, or a festival in Doha—all possible in a single visit.

It’s more than convenience, it’s an invitation to rediscover the Gulf. Once launched, we’ll have full details on eligibility, pricing, and application portals. Until then, keep your passport close, it’s about to get a lot more powerful.

Image: Archive Supply