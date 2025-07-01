The July issue of What’s On Abu Dhabi is out now, read it for free

Looking for ways to beat the heat and make the most of your summer in the capital? The What’s On Abu Dhabi July issue has just landed and it’s packed with everything you need to know this month. Even better? You can read it online for free.

Inside this issue, we’ve rounded up the best free indoor activities to help you escape the soaring temperatures without spending a dirham. From cultural escapes to cool entertainment spots, we’ve got plenty of options that prove fun doesn’t have to come with a price tag.

We’re also gearing up for one of the capital’s biggest sporting events of the year, UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, and we’ve got the lowdown on what to expect, who’s fighting, and how to get in on the action.

Plus, whether you’re staying in the city or planning a road trip, we highlight the top things to do across the UAE this month, so you never run out of ways to explore, eat, play, or relax.

The July issue is your ultimate guide to summer in the capital — curated by the city’s best insiders and totally free to read.