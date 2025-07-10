Rent or buy? The data has thoughts

If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s better to rent or buy in the United Arab Emirates, here’s your answer: it depends on where you’re looking. A new report by Bloom Holding crunched the numbers across 77 neighbourhoods in five emirates, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. And the results reveal clear trends. In 44 of those areas, renting still wins on cost. In others, buying now could save you thousands – making it a smart time to revisit the question of rent vs buy in the UAE.

When renting makes more sense

From Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi to Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, there are places where the cost of owning shoots up by 50 to 180% compared to renting. These high-demand areas come with big mortgages and service fees, meaning tenants are often getting the better end of the deal – especially for short stays or contract-based moves.

Where buying pays off

In spots like Al Reef (Abu Dhabi) and Culture Village (Dubai), monthly mortgage costs are well below rental prices – by up to 38%. If you’re planning to stay put for a while or looking to build equity, these areas offer strong value for money.

What the monthly numbers say

It’s not just a small gap – some of these neighbourhoods show serious monthly savings for owners.

Al Reef, Abu Dhabi: Rent averages around Dhs 7,500, but a mortgage sits at Dhs 4,659 – that’s nearly 38% less.

Culture Village, Dubai: Owning drops monthly outlay to Dhs 14,531, compared to rent at Dhs 21,250.

Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai: Rent is roughly Dhs 9,190, but buying cuts it to Dhs 3,333.

Other strong contenders include Khalifa City and Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, plus Tilal City in Sharjah – ideal for those looking to buy in maturing, well-connected communities.

Smart strategy, not just savings

The takeaway? This isn’t just about cutting costs. For businesses managing regional teams, expat relocations, or long-term base setups, aligning your rent-or-buy decision with your wider goals makes all the difference. Think flexibility vs. permanence, upfront spend vs. long-term payoff. So whether you’re eyeing a two-year secondment or putting down roots, this data gives you something valuable in real estate: clarity.