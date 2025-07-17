It’s new, it’s bold, and you need to make a reservation

During a day out in the capital, we booked ourselves a table at one of Abu Dhabi’s freshest new foodie arrivals: Bla Bla Bar.

Set along the buzzing Yas Marina, the chic new venue first popped up during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2025, and now, it’s here to stay.

Service was warm and upbeat, setting the tone for what turned out to be a standout dining experience. The interiors are vintage yet bold (with plenty of red to match the mood), paired with a modern, playful edge. Through the windows, we spotted the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and a stretch of the Yas Marina Circuit prompting us to make mental notes to return during race week.

We kicked off the evening with a Gold Fashion (Dhs60) – a sparkling spin to an Old Fashioned, complete with a dramatic gold spray added at the table. It was a clever touch of theatre that left flecks of gold floating in the air throughout the evening.

We dined as a mixed group of picky eaters and a full-on foodie, and to Bla Bla’s credit, every dish was a hit.

We began with the beef tartare (Dhs54), which leaned into Asian flavours with a spicy chilli kick. Unexpectedly, the cold spinach goma (Dhs26) was a surprising standout – creamy and crunchy, and in no way bitter. So good, we kept going back for more.

The lamb chop (Dhs68) was a Korean-inspired showstopper. The grilled-to-perfection meat arrived in a fiery orange glaze, and paired with the Korean-style sauce, it was a balance of sweet and heat.

But the seafood star of the night: The black cod (Dhs68) – a dish made popular by Nobu and notoriously hard to get right. But Bla Bla nails it. We’re told the fish is marinated over two days, the first in milk, the second in honey and then grilled and served with an unagi sauce drizze. The result: buttery, melt-in-your-mouth fish with perfectly balanced flavours that even the fussiest diners couldn’t resist.

Other seafood dishes to try include the octopus (Dhs78) with yuzu kosho mayonnaise, which brings heat and an acidic flavour punch, and the sweet and tangy king crab (Dhs78).

Don’t miss the wagyu beef terrine (Dhs38) – skewered layers of juicy, fatty wagyu grilled and paired with a zingy sauce that melts in your mouth. And if chicken is more your thing, the chicken thigh (Dhs24) served with aji verde, a spicy Peruvian green sauce, is a solid choice.

Despite running late, we couldn’t skip dessert. The dulce de leche ravioli was too intriguing to resist. Sugary little parcels are delivered to the table, filled with caramel-like goodness, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It was cool, rich, and well worth the sprint to the car.

WHAT’S ON Verdict: For a bar, the food really delivers. With creativity, flavour, and flair in every dish, Bla Bla Bar is a must-try.

Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, open daily from 6pm. Tel: (0)2 639 9078. yasmarina.ae

Images: Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi