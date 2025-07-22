Step into the roaring twenties Dubai style

Glamour, drama, and all that jazz. Gatsby Dubai is rewriting the rules of dinner and a show. Set high above Palm Jumeirah on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, this electric supper club takes inspiration from the opulence of the 1920s and cranks it up to full-throttle. With dazzling performances, decadent dishes, and a party vibe that doesn’t quit, Gatsby is where the night begins…and never really ends.

The Spot

Perched atop Nakheel Mall on the Palm, Gatsby Dubai isn’t just a dinner spot, it’s a full-blown spectacle. Inspired by the wild spirit of the Roaring Twenties, it’s where velvet, drama, and deep house beats collide. Think dinner party meets fever dream with sequins, spotlights, and seriously good food in the mix.

The Vibe

From the moment you step in, Gatsby is a full-blown sensory experience, glamorous, high-energy, and completely unfiltered. As you dine, themed live shows light up the room, with dancers shifting from Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to Britney Spears Baby One More Time and Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees. No two performances are the same, and every one is electric. Like the anthem goes: a little party never killed nobody, and Gatsby Dubai delivers on that promise, night after night.

The Food and Drinks

It’s not just a party, the kitchen takes itself seriously too. The menu walks the line between indulgent and elevated. Start with the beef carpaccio or the creamy burrata, both crowd-pleasers. The roasted baby chicken is tender and flavourful, while the Mediterranean-style seabass is light, fresh, and beautifully plated. Every guest enjoys a full dining experience: starter, main, dessert, and drinks. Cocktails are as dramatic as the venue, punchy, playful, and always photogenic.

The Service

Sharp, seamless, and perfectly paced. Dishes and drinks are served in between performances so you’re never interrupted during a show, just relaxed, present, and ready for every act. It’s a well-choreographed experience, where service flows with the rhythm of the night.

What to Order

• Beef carpaccio

• La burrata

• Roasted baby chicken

• Mediterranean-style seabass

• A bold cocktail (or three) trust the bartender’s recommendations

What’s On the Bill

Expect a minimum spend of Dhs400 per person for premium central tables with direct stage views. It’s a night out designed to be memorable, and worth it if you’re here for the full show.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: Gatsby is more than a restaurant, it’s a high-octane night out wrapped in sequins and sound. Come for the food, stay for the madness. No rules, no curfews, just unforgettable nights on repeat.

Location: Gatsby Dubai, West Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Thurs to Sun, 9pm to 3am

Contact: (04) 554 9418 | @gatsbydubaiofficial

Reservations: Recommended

Images: Supplied