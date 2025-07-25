Must try restaurants in Abu Dhabi: 5 dining destinations redefining flavor and vibes

Abu Dhabi’s culinary landscape is a rich tapestry of global flavours, where innovative menus and welcoming atmospheres await. Whether you’re craving the fresh, vibrant dishes of Peru at COYA, the sizzling art of Korean BBQ at Nuri Grill and Bar, or the comforting simplicity of Swiss Butter’s focused steakhouse menu, these three restaurants offer unforgettable experiences that bring authentic taste and warm hospitality to the capital’s dining scene.

COYA

COYA offers a vibrant menu that keeps traditional Peruvian flavours alive with a modern twist. From light and healthy ceviches and tiraditos to hearty anticuchos, grilled fish, meat, and vegetable skewers, every dish delivers fresh, exciting tastes inspired by Peruvian roots and the local city vibe.

Location: COYA, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Contact: 02 306 7000

Nuri Grill and Bar

Where fine dining meets the art of Korean grilling, Nuri Grill and Bar is a unique Korean steakhouse that blends luscious cuts of meat with the elegance of omakase dining. From exceptional Korean BBQ to a wide variety of Korean dishes, guests can enjoy a vibrant bar atmosphere and the excitement of karaoke for a truly unforgettable experience in Abu Dhabi’s diverse Asian dining scene.

Location: Nuri Grill and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Contact: 054 211 5151

Swiss Butter

Swiss Butter is your friendly neighbourhood steakhouse with a uniquely focused menu featuring just three mains, beef filet or ribeye, chicken, and salmon all smothered in their secret Swiss butter sauce. Each dish comes with mesclun salad, fresh baguette, chili flakes, and your choice of fries or baked potato. To finish, enjoy one of two decadent desserts: molten chocolate or pain perdu. Committed to quality and community, Swiss Butter promises a great dining experience every time.

Location: Swiss Butter, Novotel Hotel, Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Contact: 02 622 0047

