What’s hot on Dubai’s dining scene this week

The heat may be relentless but so is Dubai’s dining scene. This week’s list is all about flavour, flair and a little bit of fun. From French seafood with Provençal polish to wagyu paired with wine that deserves a standing ovation. Whether you’re after a beachside brunch, a pool party with bottomless everything or a dinner that feels like a holiday, here’s where to eat this week

Lobster Night at Café L’Occitane

Just because you couldn’t make it to the South of France this summer, doesn’t mean you can’t experience French flair at it’s finest. Imagine a lobster beignet in one hand and and a glass of French fantasy in the other as the smell of lavender hangs in the air. Except, instead of being in a sun-drenched courtyard in Provence, you’re in Dubai.

The south of France lands in City Walk with Café L’Occitane’s new Lobster Night. This four-course seafood showcase leans into Provençal charm with finesse and flavour. The beignet comes first, light and crispy, with a punchy basil and lime aioli. Then a crab and lobster cake alongside a fresh tomato relish. The main plate is a lobster tail dressed in garlic butter with mashed potatoes on the side. Dessert is a strawberry shortcake topped with lemon verbena Chantilly and basil sorbet, elegant without being overdone.

Location: Café L’Occitane, City Walk

Times: Monday to Friday, 5pm till close

Cost: Dhs200 per person

Contact: +971 4 403 2301

Wagyu & Wine Wednesdays at Akabeko

Wagyu and wine on a Wednesday is what happens when the midweek slump gets an upgrade. This Wednesday, why not try the seven-course dinner at Akabeko’s, which pairs rich wagyu flavours with off-menu wine selections. Your night will start off with Wagyu carpaccio and curry arancini, then prepare your taste buds for skewers, sushi and a seasonal steak. Two desserts finish it off, both made with roasted Hōjicha tea. Each week feels tailored and the wine pairings are refreshed monthly.

Location: Akabeko, Voco Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Time: Wednesdays from 6pm

Cost: Dhs450 per person

Contact: Book 24 hours in advance at +971 50 561 8288

Praia’s Secret Ladies Day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Think sun-drenched loungers, icy cocktails and the sound of stilettos clicking on pool decks. It’s an unapologetic blend of Beverly Hills pool party with a luxury postcard ambiance. If your IG feed needs an update and your belly needs a bite to eat, consider heading to Praia’s for their Secret Ladies Day. They turn Thursdays into a glam mix of poolside fun and California lounge energy. The vibe is sleek, the playlist is loud and the views stretch from the pool to the sea. Ladies get bottomless drinks and a lunch selection, with a side of sun-kissed chaos. Praia keeps it bold, beachy and camera ready.

Location: FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Time: Thursdays

Cost: From Dhs150 (includes lunch and bottomless drinks)

Contact: +971 4 455 9989

Friday Night Spice Club at Andaliman

At Andaliman, tables are filled with platters of smoky, spiced perfection. It’s warm, laid-back and just romantic enough to make you stay for that extra cocktail you didn’t plan on ordering. Friday nights at Andaliman are filled with bold Indonesian flavours and the kind of effortless charm usually reserved for island coastlines. The Friday Night Spice Club offers a seafood-driven menu with smoky grills, spiced marinades and cocktails laced with botanicals. It’s a sharing-style experience under the stars, with soft lighting, relaxed music and dishes that don’t shy away from heat.

Location: Andaliman, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Time: Fridays from 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs450 per platter (sharing, includes soft beverages). Optional alcohol package Dhs150 for 2 hours

Contact: +971 4 666 1617

Nikkei Menu at Nonya

Nonya’s new Nikkei menu is a cultural fusion of Japanese precision and Peruvian flavour. It’s a place where every bite is like a love letter from Tokyo to Lima with no layover. Chef Nicolas Madueno’s dishes are grounded in history and plated with intent. Highlights include seared scallops with wasabi mayo, salmon in citrus-spiked leche de tigre and sea bass with red and yellow chilli marinades. The presentation is clean, the ingredients shine and the textures are perfectly layered. Go for the food, stay for the skyline views.

Location: Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Time: Daily

Cost: À la carte

Contact: +971 52 263 1565

TOTO

TOTÓ is a vibrant tribute to the true essence of Italian cuisine, allowing you to savor the passion and tradition in each and every bite. All set in a cozy, sophisticated and romantic atmosphere accompanied by live music on weekends. Indulge in a variety of Italian-Mediterranean dishes, each of which is a tribute to traditional recipes and cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations. This restaurant doesn’t just do Italian cuisine, they do Italy. You’ll hear Italian all around you, from the music to the staff. Every detail is taken care of and it’s an authentic experience everyone should try atleast once.

Location: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Duba

Times: 12pm to 1am

Cost: À la carte

Contact: 04 215 2121