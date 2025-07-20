The glow-up starts here: top salons in Dubai to book now

From frizzy ends to tired skin and brittle nails, Dubai’s beauty scene knows how to fix it. Whether you’re in need of a full glam overhaul or a quick polish-and-go, this city’s salons are experts in the art of the glow-up.

We’ve rounded up the best salons in Dubai worth your dirhams.

The Salon Dubai

Craving that sun-kissed, summer-ready glow? The Salon Dubai has you covered from head to toe. With 12 locations across Dubai, this beauty staple is known for delivering flawless results whether you’re going for a sleek new blow-dry, fresh brows and lashes, or a radiance-boosting facial. Their gel mani-pedi combo is a hot-weather must, and at just Dhs169, it’s a glam treat that won’t melt your wallet.

Location: 12 locations across Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah, JVC and Dubai Marina

Contact: thesalondubai.com

SOTA Salon

Glow-up season is in full swing, and SOTA Salon is serving it with style. Tucked away in JVC, this sleek, minimalist space is all about transformation, from dreamy hair colouring and precision cuts to revitalising facials, lash lifts, and flawless nails. Whether you’re booking a solo self-care moment or opting for a full pre-holiday refresh, SOTA’s curated services are designed to leave you feeling sun-kissed and salon-fresh.

Location: Regina Tower Bld, JVC, Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat 8:30pm to 6:30pm, Sun 10am to 6pm

Contact: sotasalon.ae

Nicolas Salon

A trusted name in Dubai’s beauty scene, Nicolas Salon in Media City is all about elevating your hair and makeup game. From cuts and colour to flawless glam for your next big event, this salon pairs five-star service with creative flair. With over 16 expert stylists and artists, the team here is big on innovation, personalisation, and giving each guest that glow-up confidence. Whether you’re chasing your signature look or something totally new, you’ll leave feeling runway ready.

Location: Aurora Tower, Al Sufouh, Media City, Dubai, UAE

Times: daily, 10:30am to 8:30pm

Contact: nicolas-salon.com

Boho Salon

If your beauty routine needs a refresh with a side of good vibes, Boho Salon in Arjan is the place. This laid-back, eco-conscious space is known for its warm, bohemian aesthetic and expert team—especially their curly hair specialists, a rare gem in the city. From standout hair styling to brow grooming and newly launched facials, Boho offers a little bit of everything, all while being proudly vegan, cruelty-free, and planet-friendly. A salon that’s as kind to your hair as it is to the Earth? Yes, please.

Location: Arjan, Dubai

Times: Tues and Thurs 9am to 9pm, Wed 11am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 6pm

Contact: bohosalon.ae

