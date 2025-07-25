Chopsticks in hand for Dubai’s 5 best Chinese eats

Whether you’re craving a luxe night out with skyline views or a comforting bowl of noodles that hits the spot, Dubai is home to a dynamic range of Chinese restaurants that deliver on both flavour and flair. From Michelin-starred fine dining to casual favourites, Dubai has something for every palate and every price point. Here are some of the best Chinese spots to check out this summer:

Mott 32

Bringing a slice of Hong Kong glamour to Dubai, Mott 32 is a sophisticated Chinese dining experience that blends traditional flavours with a contemporary twist. Known for its dramatic interiors and elevated take on classic Cantonese cuisine, this Address Beach Resort gem is where you go for expertly roasted peking duck, signature dim sum, and fresh seafood dishes with flair. Perfect for a luxe summer dinner with skyline views.

Location: Mott 32, 73rd floor, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily, 6pm to 12am

Contact: 04 278 4832

Din Tai Fung

Famed worldwide for its delicate Xiao Long Bao, Din Tai Fung delivers consistent, comforting, and flavour-packed Taiwanese cuisine in a casual yet refined setting. From their pillowy steamed dumplings to fluffy fried rice and warming chicken soup, each dish is crafted with precision and care. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, this Bluewaters Island outpost hits all the right notes.

Location: Ground Floor, The Wharf Mall, Bluewaters Island

Times: Mon to Thurs, 11am to 12am, Fri to Sun 11am to 1am

Contact: 04 288 7786

Maiden Shanghai

This Gault&Millau-recognised hotspot serves up organic, MSG-free Chinese cuisine in one of the city’s most glamorous settings. Blending bold Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai, and Beijing flavours, Maiden Shanghai is more than just a meal, it’s a vibe. Set within a glitzy 1920s Shanghai-inspired space, expect an upscale dining experience complete with a stylish outdoor lounge, private dining rooms, a lively bar, and even a hidden karaoke den for post-dinner fun.

Location: Level 1, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Times: Mon to Fri & Sun: 12:30pm to 3:30pm, 7pm to 1am, Sat: 1pm to 7pm, 8pm to 2am, Fri & Sat (evening): open until 2am

Contact: 04 455 9989

Hutong

A sultry, lantern-lit spot in the heart of DIFC, Hutong is where Northern Chinese spice meets skyline sophistication. Famed for its bold, fiery flavours, luxe interiors, and unlimited dim sum lunch for Dhs118, this award-winning destination blends fine dining with a vibrant nightlife vibe. Expect handcrafted cocktails, DJ sets, and stunning terrace views with free valet just outside, your evening starts effortlessly.

Location: Gate Building 6, Ground Floor, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Lunch: 12pm to 3:30pm, Brunch: 12:30pm to 4pm, Dinner: 6pm to 11:30pm

Contact: 04 220 0868

Hakkasan Dubai

A recipient of one Michelin Star, Hakkasan Dubai is a masterclass in contemporary Chinese dining. Located at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, this refined restaurant blends traditional techniques with bold modernity, serving signature dishes crafted with precision and flair. Whether it’s the artfully plated dim sum, decadent mains, or imaginative cocktails by world-class mixologists, every element of Hakkasan exudes elegance, energy, and innovation.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, 6pm to 11:30pm

Contact: 04 426 2626

