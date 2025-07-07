Sponsored: Same-day and next-day home delivery of premium beverages is now available across the capital

There’s a new way to stock your bar cart, and it’s as easy as clicking a button. Spinneys Abu Dhabi has officially launched its dedicated home delivery service, offering a smooth, reliable, and ultra-convenient way to shop for your favourite wines, spirits, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages — all without leaving the house.

Residents in more than 47 communities across Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reef, Al Raha Beach, and Al Reem Island, can now enjoy same-day or next-day delivery. Plus, a weekly service is available for customers in the Western Region and Al Ain, making premium drinks more accessible than ever.

The curated collection includes an impressive variety of international wines, craft spirits, champagnes, mixers, and alcohol-free options, all available to browse and buy through the dedicated website. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or planning a relaxed evening at home, the selection ensures there’s something for every taste and occasion.

The delivery window runs from 10am to 10pm daily, with express two-hour delivery available in select areas for those last-minute needs. Customers can also enjoy seasonal offers, special promotions, and expert recommendations as part of Spinneys’ continued commitment to quality and service. And here’s a little something extra to sweeten the deal — when you check out your order online, use the code WELCOME25 to get 25% off your first delivery.

There’s no minimum spend required, and free delivery applies to all orders over Dhs200. Plus, with a dedicated local warehouse, the service is fast, efficient, and tailored to Abu Dhabi’s unique demand.

So if you live in the capital, your go-to drinks run just got easier — and it’s only a few clicks away.

Locations: Available across Abu Dhabi, Western Region & Al Ain

How: Order now here

When: Daily delivery from 10am until midnight