Sponsored: City escapes, live entertainment, and family feasts from just Dhs299

Looking for a summer escape without boarding a plane? Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is rolling out a season of unbeatable value and vibrant vibes — all designed for UAE residents looking to unwind, indulge, and make the most of the summer heat.

Their “Summer You Deserve – Endless Staycation” offer kicks off from just Dhs299, making it one of the best-value city getaways in Dubai right now. Expect free breakfast for two, 24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility, and even a complimentary room upgrade (lounge access excluded). Whether you’re planning a spontaneous weekend or a mid-week recharge, this deal gives you more reasons to stay a little longer.

But the experience doesn’t end at check-in.

Le Méridien Dubai is also serving up a trio of weekend brunches that promise something for everyone.

Saturdays: Spanish-styled brunch

Kick off a lively weekend at Bebemos‘ vibrant brunch with unlimited tapas, traditional paella, all for just Dhs99 – perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Sundays: Something for everyone

Craving a hearty roast? Head to The Dubliner’s Sunday Carvery for a comforting traditional feast that starts from Dhs125 per person. Or bring the whole crew to Yalumba’s Family Brunch, where kids eat, play, and enjoy, while adults relax with unlimited sips and plates from Dhs225 per person.

Whether you’re here for the flavour-packed food, the family-friendly experiences, or just looking to chill poolside before your next work week — Le Méridien Dubai has crafted the ultimate weekend formula.

Location: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road

Time: 24/7 for hotel stays | Brunches from 1PM

More info: marriott.com/dxbmd

Images: Supplied