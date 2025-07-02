Supporting local? Check out these homegrown happenings in Dubai this week
Dubai’s homegrown scene is thriving — and it deserves the spotlight
From indie food brands and locally brewed coffee to creative workshops, boutique fitness, and thoughtful design, there’s no shortage of talent being built right here, by the people who call this city home. These aren’t just businesses, they’re reflections of culture, community, and hustle.
So this week, we’re celebrating the best of local: bites to try, products to shop, things to do, and brands to support.
Odeon
Two local names, one epic collaboration. Beloved French spot Odeon has a brand new dish on their menu, and it’s a collaboration so cool you don’t want to miss it. Sample the brand new French onion soup burger – the first of a series created by Hani AlMalki, more popularly known as Bedouin Foodie on social media, of his own special dishes on select Dubai menus. A crazy cool fusion of two classics.
Location: Odeon, Jumeirah
Cost: Dhs145
Times: Daily, 8am to 10pm
Contact: (0) 4 340 2272
Maiz Tacos
Maiz Tacos, serving Mexican food made with love, has a brand new line of hot sauces that you won’t be able to get enough of. The small-batch range is made in-house, with only the most fresh, premium ingredients, and comes in four varieties – matcha chili oil, verde, picante and a Habanero árbol blend. In the spirit of sustainability, customers can bring their empty bottles for in-store for discounted refills.
Location: Maiz Tacos Dubai Hills and JLT, on Talabat and Deliveroo
Cost: Bottles start at Dhs50
Contact: @maizdxb
Aglaiia Permanent Jewellery x Villa515
Two local brands, Villa515 and The Charm Bar, come together for a sweet pop-up shop. The Charm and Aglaiia Permanent Jewelry are making a new home inside perfumery Villa515, for a limited time only. Discover, customise and shop some of the most niche, exclusive fragrances, and then get some bling to deck yourself out.
Location: Villa515, Jumeirah 3
Times: Until July 18, 8am to 11pm
Contact: (0) 52 515 2515
@aglaiiapermanentjewellery, @villa515
Project Chaiwala
Project Chaiwala is all about karak, a cultural cornerstone that is the diaspora of Dubai (which you can read all about here) and this UAE-born brand is putting summer-ready spin on it. Pick up one of their brand new range of iced chai and iced tea drinks, available at ENOC petrol stations. Choose from four different flavours – lemon and hibiscus peach in the iced tea, and cocoa and saffron in iced chai.
Location: Available across all ENOC outlets
Cost: Bottles start at Dhs50
Contact: @projectchaiwala
Ronnie’s Doughnuts
From the world of Rascal’s Deli, sandwich shop professionals, comes Ronnie’s Doughnuts, an offshoot of the Rascal’s Bakehouse, available exclusively online. Think 12 flavours of pillowy soft doughnuts, designed with nostalgia and craftsmanship in mind. Boston, strawberry jam, lemon pie, cinnamon rolls, cereal frosties…you’re spoilt for choice.
Location: Available on Deliveroo
Cost: Box of six starts at Dhs96
Contact: @ronniesdoughnuts
Kutubna Cultural Centre
For a spot of art, join master calligrapher Ali Pasandideh for a two-session journey into Nastaliq calligraphy, where you’ll go from your first concept to a finished signed artwork. Sessions will take place over days, and this is a great indoor activity to keep yourself busy in this sweltering summer heat. Get artsy.
Location: Kutubna Cultural Centre
Cost: Dhs70 for one session and Dhs120 for both
Times: Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, July 12, 5.30pm to 7.30pm
Contact: (0) 4 447 4050
Tokri by Kishmish
Beloved Afghan restaurant Kishmish is expanding beyond the plate with the launch of Tokri, a new retail concept bringing the authentic flavours of Afghanistan into your home. It features handcrafted Afghan spice mixes, chutneys, saffron, torshi (pickles), and limited-edition baskets, all inspired by traditional recipes and personal memories.
Location: Kishmish, Al Wasl & Mirdif
Contact: kishmishdubai