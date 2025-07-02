Dubai’s homegrown scene is thriving — and it deserves the spotlight

From indie food brands and locally brewed coffee to creative workshops, boutique fitness, and thoughtful design, there’s no shortage of talent being built right here, by the people who call this city home. These aren’t just businesses, they’re reflections of culture, community, and hustle.

So this week, we’re celebrating the best of local: bites to try, products to shop, things to do, and brands to support.

Odeon

Two local names, one epic collaboration. Beloved French spot Odeon has a brand new dish on their menu, and it’s a collaboration so cool you don’t want to miss it. Sample the brand new French onion soup burger – the first of a series created by Hani AlMalki, more popularly known as Bedouin Foodie on social media, of his own special dishes on select Dubai menus. A crazy cool fusion of two classics.

Location: Odeon, Jumeirah

Cost: Dhs145

Times: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Contact: (0) 4 340 2272

@odeondubai, @bedouinfoodie

Maiz Tacos

Maiz Tacos, serving Mexican food made with love, has a brand new line of hot sauces that you won’t be able to get enough of. The small-batch range is made in-house, with only the most fresh, premium ingredients, and comes in four varieties – matcha chili oil, verde, picante and a Habanero árbol blend. In the spirit of sustainability, customers can bring their empty bottles for in-store for discounted refills.

Location: Maiz Tacos Dubai Hills and JLT, on Talabat and Deliveroo

Cost: Bottles start at Dhs50

Contact: @maizdxb

Aglaiia Permanent Jewellery x Villa515

Two local brands, Villa515 and The Charm Bar, come together for a sweet pop-up shop. The Charm and Aglaiia Permanent Jewelry are making a new home inside perfumery Villa515, for a limited time only. Discover, customise and shop some of the most niche, exclusive fragrances, and then get some bling to deck yourself out.

Location: Villa515, Jumeirah 3

Times: Until July 18, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 52 515 2515

@aglaiiapermanentjewellery, @villa515

Project Chaiwala

Project Chaiwala is all about karak, a cultural cornerstone that is the diaspora of Dubai (which you can read all about here) and this UAE-born brand is putting summer-ready spin on it. Pick up one of their brand new range of iced chai and iced tea drinks, available at ENOC petrol stations. Choose from four different flavours – lemon and hibiscus peach in the iced tea, and cocoa and saffron in iced chai.

Location: Available across all ENOC outlets

Cost: Bottles start at Dhs50

Contact: @projectchaiwala

Ronnie’s Doughnuts

From the world of Rascal’s Deli, sandwich shop professionals, comes Ronnie’s Doughnuts, an offshoot of the Rascal’s Bakehouse, available exclusively online. Think 12 flavours of pillowy soft doughnuts, designed with nostalgia and craftsmanship in mind. Boston, strawberry jam, lemon pie, cinnamon rolls, cereal frosties…you’re spoilt for choice.

Location: Available on Deliveroo

Cost: Box of six starts at Dhs96

Contact: @ronniesdoughnuts

Kutubna Cultural Centre

For a spot of art, join master calligrapher Ali Pasandideh for a two-session journey into Nastaliq calligraphy, where you’ll go from your first concept to a finished signed artwork. Sessions will take place over days, and this is a great indoor activity to keep yourself busy in this sweltering summer heat. Get artsy.

Location: Kutubna Cultural Centre

Cost: Dhs70 for one session and Dhs120 for both

Times: Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, July 12, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 447 4050

@kutubnadubai

Tokri by Kishmish

Beloved Afghan restaurant Kishmish is expanding beyond the plate with the launch of Tokri, a new retail concept bringing the authentic flavours of Afghanistan into your home. It features handcrafted Afghan spice mixes, chutneys, saffron, torshi (pickles), and limited-edition baskets, all inspired by traditional recipes and personal memories.

Location: Kishmish, Al Wasl & Mirdif

Contact: kishmishdubai