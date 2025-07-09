Get your chopsticks ready, it’s time to feast until your button pops

From budget friendly buffets to upscale unlimited platters, Dubai is a sushi lover’s paradise. We’ve rounded up eight of the top all you can eat sushi deals across the city, perfect for when one roll just isn’t enough. Come hungry, leave happy.

Ikigai

Think all you can eat sushi, but with a side of weekend energy. This buzzing JBR spot is serving up unlimited rolls and refreshing sips in a fun, laid back setting. Whether you’re in it for the grape, the cocktails, or just plate after plate of sushi, Ikigai’s got a combo to suit your vibe. It’s the kind of deal that turns a casual Sunday or Monday into a night to remember, especially when the sushi just keeps coming.

Location: Ikigai, 1st Floor, Millennium Place Marina Hotel, Al Marsa Street, Dubai Marina

Times: Sundays & Mondays, 5pm to 9pm

Cost: ladies: Dhs119 (unlimited sushi & grape), gents: Dhs249 (unlimited sushi & drinks), gents: Dhs119 (unlimited sushi only)

Contact: 04 550 8114

Mu-Kii Sushi

Imagine all-you-can-eat, elevated with tableside action and interactive flair. You’ll order straight from sleek iPads, choosing from sushi, bao buns, udon, grills and more ‘all for just Dhs160. The space is modern, the vibe is casual, and the portions? Endless. It’s the kind of spot that works for a chilled family lunch or an indulgent dinner with friends. Bonus: kids under 5 eat free, and it’s just Dhs90 for little ones up to 12.

Location: Mu-Kii Sushi, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs160 per person, free for kids under 5, Dhs90 for kids aged 5 to 12

Contact: 04 548 4252

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

Think sushi night, but make it luxe. Barfly by Buddha-Bar’s Sushi Social is your midweek excuse to indulge—unlimited, expertly crafted sushi in a sleek, atmospheric setting. Every Tuesday, from 7pm to 10pm, guests can feast on endless rolls starting from just Dhs169 per person, all soundtracked by a live DJ spinning feel-good tunes to keep the vibes high and the chopsticks moving.

Location: Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs169 per person

Contact: 054 994 1460

OAnjo

Rooftop vibes and sushi feasts with a side of sunset views, thats a yes from us. At OAnjo, the all-you-can-eat sushi deal is a no-brainer for Dubai diners in the know. Every Tuesday, dig into unlimited sushi for just Dhs125—or upgrade to Dhs199 with unlimited selected drinks for two hours. Can’t make it midweek? Swing by Friday to Sunday for the same experience at Dhs145, or Dhs245 with drinks. With a live DJ setting the mood and the option to dine al fresco, this one’s perfect for an easygoing dinner that turns into a vibe.

Location: OAnjo, Sheraton, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha

Times: Tuesdays and Friday to Sunday, 5pm to 11pm

Cost: Tuesdays: Dhs125 (sushi only), Dhs199 (sushi + drinks), Fri to Sun: Dhs145 (sushi only), Dhs245 (sushi + drinks)

Contact: 052 587 9530

